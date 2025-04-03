NBA Rookie of The Year (ROY) Rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates after Week 22 ft. Stephon Castle

The NBA Rookie of the Year race is down to its last week. Stephon Castle, who has sat on top of the leaderboard since January, continues to pace the field. With roughly seven games left for all teams, the award is his to lose now.

Zaccharie Risacher’s assault in the last two weeks catered, giving the San Antonio Spurs point guard some breathing room. While Castle and Risacher kept the first two spots, changes in the remaining slots occurred as the rookies aim to have a strong finish to the season.

Here is the latest edition of the NBA Rookie of the Year battle after week 22.

2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year Power Rankings

#5, Kel’el Ware

The Miami Heat center held off Zach Edey to keep his spot in the top 5. Kel'el Ware had three games last week that helped him ward off Edey’s challenge. The 15th pick in the 2024 draft had solid games against the Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks. He more than held up well when matched up against Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher, the top two names in his draft class.

During that stretch, he averaged 8.7 points and 12.3 rebounds per contest. What doesn’t show on the stat sheet is Ware’s versatility, particularly on defense. Miami went 3-0 during that stretch. The 7-footer looks to keep his spot in the top 5 of the NBA Rookie of the Year race by season’s end.

#4, Jaylen Wells

Jaylen Wells finished March on a better note after a stretch of inconsistent performances earlier in the month. Before a five-point, four-rebound night against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, Wells averaged 11.3 PPG and 4.0 RPG in his previous four games last week.

The second-rounder remains tough on defense but has lost his shooting touch. After averaging 27.1% from deep in March, he opened the new month with a 25.0% clip. Wells could drop out of the top 5 of the NBA Rookie of the Year race if he can’t improve.

#3, Alex Sarr

Alex Sarr played four games last week and averaged 14.3 PPG, 4.5 RPG and 1.8 BPG. Ware’s best outing during that stretch was on Wednesday when he helped the Washington Wizards to a pulsating 116-111 over the Sacramento Kings.

Against an opponent desperate for a win, Sarr played well when matched up with bruising Kings star Domantas Sabonis. The Frenchman responded nicely after a dud against Kel’el Ware and the Miami Heat on Monday.

The No. 2 pick in last year’s draft can still pull a surprise with a week left if he goes on a tear. For now, he earns the No. 3 spot in the NBA Rookie of the Year rankings.

#2, Zaccharie Risacher

Zaccharie Risacher’s onslaught ended in late March after back-to-back so-so performances in April. Over his last two games, the Atlanta Hawks rookie averaged 9.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG and 1.5 APG. The No. 1 pick in 2024 made 28.6% of his shots during that stretch, including a horrendous 16.7% efficiency from deep.

Risacher has to pick up where he left off quickly if he wants to chase down Stephon Castle for the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

#1, Stephon Castle

Stephon Castle played five games last week and came close to a triple-double twice, which would have been the first from a rookie in the 2024 class. Against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Mar. 27, he recorded 22 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Castle then put up 15 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists while leading the San Antonio Spurs to a 113-106 upset of the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

Unless Risacher or Sarr goes bananas next week and Castle limps to the finish line, the former UConn star will likely be the NBA Rookie of the Year winner.

