NBA Rookie of the Year 2021: February Power Rankings

January was a huge month for the leaders in our NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings. Although the draft class is yet to have a standout favorite for the award, several names have cemented their place as either starters or integral 6th men off their team's benches. The New York Knicks have seen the rapid rise of their rookie, Immanuel Quickley, who the franchise acquired from OKC.

Meanwhile, our top two candidates continue to dominate as they lead their draft class with all-round ability.

NBA Rookie of the Year 2021: Current Top 5 power rankings for award

#1 LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball stars against the Milwaukee Bucks.

LaMelo Ball keeps his place atop our Power Rankings for NBA Rookie of the Year after a stellar performance against Eastern Conference heavyweights - the Milwaukee Bucks - on Saturday.

Ball came off the Charlotte bench to score 27 points, 9 assists, and 5 rebounds, proving that the Hornets were right to put their faith in the 19-year old's all-round ability.

LaMelo Ball's hard work paid off and earned him a call-up to the starting five when Charlotte traveled to Miami, in which he put up 14 points and 7 assists.

Ball has impressed in all aspects of his game and has become one of Charlotte's primary providers, averaging 6 assists off the bench to go along with his 1.4 steals on the defensive end.

It will take some effort to knock the Hornets guard off our top place in the NBA rookie of the Year rankings.

#2 Tyrese Haliburton

Sacramento Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton.

Tyrese Haliburton also maintains his position in our power rankings for NBA Rookie of the Year. Another young star who has enjoyed coming off the Kings' bench, Haliburton, is averaging 11 points, 5.4 assists, and 1.1 steals.

In a side where young talent is very much the focus, Haliburton has been thriving and has thus increased his chances of becoming the NBA Rookie of the Year.

Falling to 12th in the draft pick, the point guard has been proving critics wrong, securing his first double-double with 10 points and 11 assists in the win over the Raptors.

With 45 seconds remaining in a one-point game against Toronto this week, Haliburton let loose a three - from which range he has been averaging over 40% - to increase the Kings' lead to 4.