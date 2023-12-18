NBA Rookie of the Year Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Victor Wembanayma after Week 8

The NBA Rookie of the Year race has two main contenders emerging. Before the season, victor Wembanyama was the clear favorite to win the coveted award. Now he has competition from a player he's often compared to, Chet Holmgren, who has made it a two-horse race for the NBA Rookie of the Year.

Holmgren has the advantage of contributing on a winning team, as the OKC Thunder are second in the West. Meanwhile, Wembanyama’s stock has dipped, as the San Antonio Spurs have been one of the worst teams in the league.

They are 4-21 and at one point lost 18 in a row. If the Spurs keep tanking, voters may not vote for the hyped Wembanyama.

Top candidates for NBA Rookie of the Year

Here are the top five candidates for the NBA Rookie of the Year, as per odds from DraftKings.

No. 5 - Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons (150/1)

Ausar Thompson

Thompson has been one of the few bright spots for the lowly Detroit Pistons. The number five pick has outplayed his twin brother, Amen, in Houston. He may not win the NBA Rookie of the Year but has had some solid flashes. Ausar is averaging 10.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

No. 4 - Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets (150/1)

Brandon Miller

Miller will also likely not win the NBA Rookie of the Year, but the No. 2 overall pick has shown some flashes as well. He has shown off his scoring abilities, putting up 14.8 ppg this season.

No. 3 - Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat (40/1)

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Jaquez is one of the best off-the-bench players in the league this season regardless of experience. The rookie has fit in perfectly with Heat culture.

He's proving to be a consistent scorer off the bench for the Heat. Coach Erik Spoelstra seems to trust the young guard and his abilities on both ends. He's shooting 51.7 percent and 39.2 from behind the arc and averaging 13.2 ppg.

No. 2 - Chet Holmgren, OKC Thunder (-120)

Chet Holmgren

Holmgren missed all of last season, so he qualifies as a rookie this year. He's one of the best players on a deep OKC Thunder team.

He's third on the team in scoring, with 16.9 ppg. Holmgren leads the team in rebounds with 8.1. He can fill it up on any night, as he has gone off for more than 30 points twice this season.

No. 1 - Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs (-120)

Victor Wembanyama

The number one pick and French phenom may have won the award before the season even started. Wemby might still have the award locked up, but the Spurs have been so bad that voters may turn on them.

Wembanyama is averaging 19.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game. He's also a force on defense, with 3.0 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.