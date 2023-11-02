NBA Rookie of the Year race: 5 leaders after 8 days of 2023-24 season action

The 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year is up for grabs. Victor Wembanyama was the top prize of the draft but the pool was deep with talent. Failing to get “Wemby,” was disappointing to every team except for the San Antonio Spurs. Still, the class has several elite players that scouts and executives raved about heading into the season.

Eight days have passed since the new season started. The rookies have been competing and have been doing their best to help their respective teams. Some, though, have stood out over the others. Several have met expectations while a few have been surprises.

Early leaders of the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year race

#5 Dereck Lively II

Dereck Lively II, the Dallas Mavericks rookie is starting to gain attention. He had a spectacular debut when he outplayed San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama, the favorite to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

Lively showed his superb combination of size, length, defense and rim-running ability that had Mavericks insiders calling him “Baby Tyson.” The reference recalls former Mavs big man Tyson Chandler who played a big role in the team’s 2011 championship.

The former Duke standout has helped the Dallas Mavericks to a 3-0 mark to start the season.

#4 Brandon Miller

The No. 2 pick of the 2023 draft is off to an impressive chart. Charlotte Hornets fans who booed the team for picking Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson may have regretted doing that. In three games, Miller is averaging 17.3 points on 47.4% shooting, including a sizzling 43.8% clip from behind the arc.

Miller’s game against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday was his best yet. He had 22 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks. The former Alabama star has staked his claim to the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

#3 Ausar Thompson

The No. 5 pick of the 2023 draft could make the NBA Rookie of the Year race more interesting. Ausar Thompson debuted against the Miami Heat with four points, seven rebounds, five blocks and three steals. He quickly showed a little bit of everything that he could do on both ends of the floor.

Thompson has only gotten better in each of his last three games, helping the Detroit Pistons to a 2-2 lead. His performance against the OKC Thunder on Monday was his most impressive yet. He finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal.

Ausar Thompson is averaging 8.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and an outstanding 2.5 blocks per game. Thompson plays much bigger than his frame and quietly does his job on both ends of the floor.

#2 Victor Wembanyama

A poor debut for the San Antonio Spurs against the Dallas Mavericks has not diminished the hype or expectations heaped on Victor Wembanyama. He remains the favorite to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

Wembanyama badly struggled in his first NBA game. He was hampered by foul trouble against the Mavericks but came up big later in the fourth quarter in the Spurs’ loss.

In four games with the San Antonio Spurs, he is averaging 16.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals.

Every game, “Wemby” has had players and fans often reacting in disbelief at what he can do. The bad news for opponents is that the NBA Rookie of the Year favorite is expected to only get better.

#1 Chet Holmgren

OKC Thunder fans waited for an entire season for Chet Holmgren to recover from a freak foot injury. Now that he’s available, he’s showing Thunder diehards that he was worth the wait.

Oklahoma is 3-1 to open the new season. Holmgren had his fingerprints in each of those games. He is averaging 15 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals.

Chet Holmgren struggled against bigger and more bruising centers like Nikola Jokic. Still, the Thunder are excited by what he has shown on both ends of the floor. Holmgren’s 62.5% shooting from deep has opened the lane for Shai-Gilgeous Alexander to do more damage.