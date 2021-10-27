NBA Rookie of the Year (ROTY): October 26th, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

The past week of the NBA has been action-filled, as there were a few surprising upsets (the Brooklyn Nets losing to the Charlotte Hornets), while teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics picked up routine wins. Stars like Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo have had stellar starts to the season and look like early candidates for the NBA MVP award.

Some rookies have impressed as well, and have made early strides to stake their claim on the NBA Rookie of the Year award. On that note, let's take a look at the NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings -

#5 - Jalen Green

Boston Celtics v Houston Rockets

Previous week’s NBA ROTY Power Ranking - NA

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Last Week: PPG - 16.0, APG - 3.0, RPG - 3.7

Overall: PPG - 16.0, APG - 3.0, RPG - 3.7

Last Week: FG% - 44.2%, 3P% - 47.6%, FT% - NA

Overall: FG% - 44.2%, 3P% - 47.6%, FT% - NA

Jalen Green had a rough start to his NBA career, finishing a team-worst -37 in a brutal 124-106 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, he bounced back with two strong performances, especially one in his last game against the Boston Celtics, scoring 30 points and shooting 8-10 from downtown.

Green was picked #2 overall by the Houston Rockets for a reason, and it appears that the G league alumni will remain a constant fixture in the NBA ROTY power rankings this season.

#4 - Josh Giddey

Oklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz

Previous week’s NBA ROTY Power Ranking - NA

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 0; Games lost - 3

Overall: Games played - 3; Games won - 0; Games lost - 3

Last Week: PPG - 9.7, APG - 4.7, RPG - 6.7

Overall: PPG - 9.7, APG - 4.7, RPG - 6.7

Last Week: FG% - 46.0%, 3P% - 40.0%, FT% - 60

Overall: FG% - 46.0%, 3P% - 40.0%, FT% - 60

Having played in competitive leagues overseas, Josh Giddey has shown maturity and feel for the game a majority of his rookie draft class members can only dream of. Giddey has already been assigned to share ball-handling duties with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the tandem is going to ensure that the OKC Thunder are set for future seasons.

Royce Young @royceyoung Josh Giddey highlights from the Philly game… some really high level stuff in here from a 19-year-old in his third game. That floater could really be a considerable weapon for him. youtu.be/HLrqFaZyQ-8 Josh Giddey highlights from the Philly game… some really high level stuff in here from a 19-year-old in his third game. That floater could really be a considerable weapon for him. youtu.be/HLrqFaZyQ-8

Giddey had a terrific game against the Philadelphia 76ers, in which he scored 19 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished out seven assists. The Thunder might be a team to ignore this season, but Giddey's development is something all NBA teams will be keeping an eye on.

