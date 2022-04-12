NBA Rookie of the Year (ROTY) Power Rankings featuring Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and more | April 12th, 2022

The race for the 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year will be the closest one in years. Either Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers or Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors is the likely winner. Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons may have led all rookies in scoring, but Mobley and Barnes contributed to winning teams.

This year's rookie class is stacked with great talented players. Jalen Green is a legitimate scorer, while Franz Wagner is an iron man. Josh Giddey is walking triple-double, Jonathan Kuminga is explosive and Herb Jones is the steal of the draft.

Let's take a look at the final NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings of the season.

#5 Franz Wagner

Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic.

Previous week's NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 1; Games won - 1; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 79; Games won - 21; Games lost - 58

Last Week: PPG - 2.0, APG - 2.0, RPG - 0.0

Overall: PPG - 15.2, APG - 2.9, RPG - 4.5

Last Week: FG% - 50.0%, 3P% - 0.0%, FT% - 0.0%

Overall: FG% - 46.8%, 3P% - 35.4%, FT% - 86.3%

Franz Wagner only missed three games in his rookie season. Wagner was supposed to play every game for the Orlando Magic, but he suffered a left ankle sprain last April 1st. He missed the next game and returned against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, Wagner sprained his right ankle in just seven minutes, causing him to miss the final two games of the season. The Germany international finished the season averaging 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also had the most points scored by a rookie this season with 1,197.

FuseStats @FuseStats Rookie Point Totals This Season.



Franz Wagner - 1,197

Jalen Green - 1,108

Scottie Barnes - 1,098

Cade Cunningham - 1,075

Rookie Point Totals This Season.Franz Wagner - 1,197Jalen Green - 1,108Scottie Barnes - 1,098Cade Cunningham - 1,075Evan Mobley - 999

#4 Jalen Green

Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets.

Previous week's NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 0; Games lost - 3

Overall: Games played - 67; Games won - 12; Games lost - 55

Last Week: PPG - 26.3, APG - 2.7, RPG - 4.3

Overall: PPG - 17.3, APG - 2.6, RPG - 3.4

Last Week: FG% - 49.2%, 3P% - 33.3%, FT% - 72.2%

Overall: FG% - 42.6%, 3P% - 34.3%, FT% - 79.7%

Jalen Green was named the NBA's Rookie of the Month for March and April. Green was almost unstoppable in the final two months of the season. He also scored 30 plus points for five straight games from March 28th to April 5th. Green was only the second rookie to do it in NBA history behind Allen Iverson.

The 20-year-old scorer averaged 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season. Green struggled mightily in his first few months as an NBA player, but made big adjustments after the All-Star break. He exploded for 41 points in the final game of the season.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



Over the last 40 seasons, only two rookies have score 30+ points in five consecutive games.



Allen Iverson, and Jalen Green.



Michael Jordan didn't do it. Neither did LeBron James.Over the last 40 seasons, only two rookies have score 30+ points in five consecutive games.Allen Iverson, and Jalen Green.

#3 Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons.

Previous week's NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #2

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 0; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 64; Games won - 20; Games lost - 44

Last Week: PPG - 19.5, APG - 8.0, RPG - 6.5

Overall: PPG - 17.4, APG - 5.6, RPG - 5.5

Last Week: FG% - 35.1%, 3P% - 11.1%, SPG - 1.0

Overall: FG% - 41.6%, 3P% - 31.4%, SPG - 1.2

Cade Cunningham proved that the Detroit Pistons were right in drafting him first overall. Cunningham was limited to just 64 games due to multiple injuries, but the Pistons' future is secured. The 20-year-old led all rookies in scoring at an average of 17.4 per game.

Cunningham also averaged 5.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.2 steals. His current flaw is his shooting, making just 41.6% from the field and 31.4% from beyond the arc. The Oklahoma State product finishes the season at number three in the NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings.

PistonsMuse @PistonsMuse



64 GP

17.4 PPG

5.5 RPG

5.6 APG

1.2 SPG

0.7 BPG

42% FG

31% 3P

50% TS



An unbelievable rookie campaign, hopefully he gets the reward he deserves.



#Pistons Cade Cunningham will not play tonight vs Philadelphia. His season is over, but what a season it’s been for the number 1 pick.64 GP17.4 PPG5.5 RPG5.6 APG1.2 SPG0.7 BPG42% FG31% 3P50% TSAn unbelievable rookie campaign, hopefully he gets the reward he deserves. Cade Cunningham will not play tonight vs Philadelphia. His season is over, but what a season it’s been for the number 1 pick.64 GP17.4 PPG5.5 RPG5.6 APG1.2 SPG0.7 BPG42% FG31% 3P50% TSAn unbelievable rookie campaign, hopefully he gets the reward he deserves.#Pistons https://t.co/y3gNJz5ByN

#2 Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Previous week's NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #3

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 1; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 69; Games won - 40; Games lost - 29

Last Week: PPG - 17.5, APG - 2.0, RPG - 8.5

Overall: PPG - 15.0, APG - 2.5, RPG - 8.3

Last Week: FG% - 58.3%, 3P% - 0.0%, BPG - 3.0

Overall: FG% - 50.8%, 3P% - 25.0%, BPG - 1.7

Evan Mobley made a late push and returned for the final two games of the season for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mobley missed the previous five games before returning against the Brooklyn Nets. He's one of the reasons why the Cavaliers finished the season with a winning record.

Mobley was the favorite to win the NBA Rookie of the Year for most of the season. He's vital in the revival of the Cavaliers, averaging 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals. The voting has not been cast yet, but it appears Mobley will lose out to Scottie Barnes due to their team record.

Tony Pesta @Tony_Pesta As good a time as ever to remind you that Evan Mobley is the NBA Rookie of the Year As good a time as ever to remind you that Evan Mobley is the NBA Rookie of the Year https://t.co/uwJtIfEKjK

#1 Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors.

Previous week’s NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #1

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 3; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 74; Games won - 43; Games lost - 31

Last Week: PPG - 13.8, APG - 2.5, RPG - 7.5

Overall: PPG - 15.3, APG - 3.5, RPG - 7.5

Last Week: FG% - 53.5%, 3P% - 30.0%, SPG - 0.5

Overall: FG% - 49.2%, 3P% - 30.1%, SPG - 1.1

Scottie Barnes finished the season atop the NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings. Barnes is one of the most important players for the Toronto Raptors this season. The Florida State alum was vital in the late resurgence of the Raptors, eventually finishing as the number five seed in the East.

Barnes' numbers are almost identical to Evan Mobley, averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. And to top it off, Barnes was named NBA Rookie of the Month for March and April. The race for the ROY is close, but one thing is for sure: the league is in very good hands with these youngsters.

NBA Canada @NBACanada



Scottie averaged 16.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 4.0 AST & 1.0 STL in 22 games for the Congrats to Scottie Barnes on being named ROOKIE OF THE MONTH (March & April)!Scottie averaged 16.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 4.0 AST & 1.0 STL in 22 games for the @Raptors Congrats to Scottie Barnes on being named ROOKIE OF THE MONTH (March & April)! 🔥 Scottie averaged 16.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 4.0 AST & 1.0 STL in 22 games for the @Raptors. https://t.co/YpPzTOOSiS

