NBA Rookie of the Year (ROTY) Power Rankings featuring Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and more | April 5th, 2022

The NBA regular season is set to end in less than a week, but there is still plenty of excitement in the air. The race for the top spot in the East is very tight, while the final play-in tournament spot in the West is still up for grabs. Even the race for awards will go down the wire.

Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid are battling for the MVP, while injuries may play a factor in the Rookie of the Year race. Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are missing games in an important stretch.

Scottie Barnes is expected to finish the season strong and possibly swing the vote for him. Nevertheless, here are the latest ROTY power rankings presented by Sportskeeda.

#5 Franz Wagner

Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic.

Previous week's NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 0; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 78; Games won - 20; Games lost - 58

Last Week: PPG - 14.0, APG - 1.0, RPG - 2.5

Overall: PPG - 15.3, APG - 2.9, RPG - 4.6

Last Week: FG% - 55.0%, 3P% - 100.0%, FT% - 100.0%

Overall: FG% - 46.8%, 3P% - 35.7%, FT% - 86.3%

It looks like we jinxed Franz Wagner as he missed his first game of the season on Sunday in the Orlando Magic's loss to the New York Knicks. Wagner suffered a sprained right ankle on April 1st on the very first possession of the game against the Toronto Raptors.

With just three games to play, Wagner may likely end the season at number five in the NBA's Rookie of the Year power rankings. He technically played in two games last week, averaging 14.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists.

The play in which Franz Wagner injured his ankle:

#4 Jalen Green

Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets.

Previous week's NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 0; Games lost - 3

Overall: Games played - 64; Games won - 12; Games lost - 52

Last Week: PPG - 32.0, APG - 2.7, RPG - 4.0

Overall: PPG - 16.8, APG - 2.6, RPG - 3.3

Last Week: FG% - 47.8%, 3P% - 44.4%, FT% - 80.0%

Overall: FG% - 42.1%, 3P% - 34.3%, FT% - 80.3%

Jalen Green has been on a tear ever since the All-Star break. Green finally figured it out after struggling at the start of his rookie campaign. He was astounding for the Houston Rockets last week, averaging 32.0 points and shooting 47.8% from the field.

Green moved up one spot in this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings at number four. He has scored 30 points or more in four straight games, joining Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson as the only rookies to have ever done it.

30.2 PPG

47.2% FG

45.2% 3PT

80.8% FT



Jalen Green over his last 5 games:

30.2 PPG

47.2% FG

45.2% 3PT

80.8% FT

4 straight games with 30+ points

#3 Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Previous week's NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #3

Last Week: Games played - 0; Games won - 0; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 67; Games won - 39; Games lost - 28

Last Week: PPG - 0.0, APG - 0.0, RPG - 0.0

Overall: PPG - 14.9, APG - 2.5, RPG - 8.3

Last Week: FG% - 0.0%, 3P% - 0.0%, BPG - 0.0

Overall: FG% - 50.6%, 3P% - 25.3%, BPG - 1.6

Evan Mobley remains at number three in this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings. Mobley did not play for the Cleveland Cavaliers last week as he is recovering from a sprained ankle. With the race for the ROTY very close, it's interesting to see if Mobley will return before the regular season ends.

The Cavaliers are one of the best stories in the league this season. However, they have been struggling recently and have fallen into the play-in spots. They may have a winning record, but could miss the playoffs.

Cavaliers Nation @WeAreCavsNation



"At 7-feet tall, he has all the tools to become a generational talent. Combine his statistical season and Cleveland's run into the postseason, there is no doubt he should be named NBA Rookie of the Year."- NBA Executive on Evan Mobley

#2 Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons.

Previous week's NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #1

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 62; Games won - 20; Games lost - 42

Last Week: PPG - 21.0, APG - 4.0, RPG - 1.0

Overall: PPG - 17.3, APG - 5.5, RPG - 5.5

Last Week: FG% - 54.2%, 3P% - 33.3%, SPG - 2.0

Overall: FG% - 41.9%, 3P% - 31.9%, SPG - 1.2

Cade Cunningham moved down one spot at number two in this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings. Cunningham was on his way to another stellar week, but suffered a hip injury against the OKC Thunder. He missed the game over the Indiana Pacers and could possibly miss the rest of the season.

Cunningham averaged 21.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in three games last week. He played just eight minutes in the win over the Thunder. With the ROTY going down the wire, has Cunningham done enough to win the award?

PistonsMuse @PistonsMuse



Jerami Grant - 19.2 PPG (missed 29 games through injury)

Saddiq Bey - 16.3 PPG (2nd nba season)

Marvin Bagley - 14.9 PPG in 17 games (5-10 with Cade)

Hamidou Diallo - 11.0 PPG



You can’t expect him to win games alone.



Cade Cunningham's team mates this year (11+ PPG)

Jerami Grant - 19.2 PPG (missed 29 games through injury)

Saddiq Bey - 16.3 PPG (2nd nba season)

Marvin Bagley - 14.9 PPG in 17 games (5-10 with Cade)

Hamidou Diallo - 11.0 PPG

You can't expect him to win games alone.

#1 Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors.

Previous week’s NBA ROTY Power Ranking - #2

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 70; Games won - 40; Games lost - 30

Last Week: PPG - 18.3, APG - 4.3, RPG - 6.7

Overall: PPG - 15.4, APG - 3.5, RPG - 7.5

Last Week: FG% - 52.6%, 3P% - 33.6%, SPG - 1.0

Overall: FG% - 49.0%, 3P% - 30.1%, SPG - 1.1

Scottie Barnes regained the top spot in this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings. Barnes was vital in the Toronto Raptors 2-1 record last week, averaging 18.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists. It's also worth noting that the Raptors have overtaken the Cleveland Cavaliers in the standings.

With the ROTY race as close as it is now, Barnes is showing off why deserves to win the award. In an interview on ESPN Today, Barnes said that being in the top five of the major categories among rookies and helping the Raptors win is enough to garner votes.

