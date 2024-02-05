NBA Rookie of the Year (ROY) 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Brandin Podziemski (Week 15)

The NBA Rookie of the Year race is getting more exposure than ever before with the upcoming All-Star weekend in Indiana. With the 2024 Panini Rising Stars among the highly sought-after activities in the event, first-year players are pushed into the spotlight. These young hoopers are showing why they deserve to join the league’s other top emerging talents for the said game.

Unsurprisingly, this season has been a toe-to-toe battle between the OKC Thunder’s Chet Holmgren and the San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama. The other rookies, however, are also making their presence felt with how they’ve helped their respective teams.

Here are the top 5 contenders for the NBA Rookie of the Year award for week 15

#5 Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Last week: Games played: 4 (2 wins - 2 losses)

Season: 44

Last Week: 6.3 PPG, 3.8 RPG and 2.0 APG.

Season: 13.1 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.7 APG and 1.1 SPG.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. seems to be still groping for form after returning from a groin injury. Before the said injury forced him to miss a couple of weeks, he had earned an expanded role with the Miami Heat.

The rookie’s usage has dropped due to the return of Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro. The acquisition of Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets could also have an impact on Jaquez’s role moving forward. He is fifth in Week 15 of the NBA Rookie of the Year ladder.

#4 Brandin Podziemski

Last week: Games played: 4 (2 wins - 2 losses)

Season: Games played so far:40

Last week: 12.0 PPG, 7.8 RPG and 6.8 APG

Season: 9.5 PPG, 5.6 RPG and 3.6 APG.

Brandin Podziemski has been making his presence felt with the Golden State Warriors. He has unquestionably become a key part of the Dubs’ bench mob. Podziemski has been showing his chops on both ends of the court. He had a double-double in his last two games to go with his all-out energy.

Podziemski had 15 points and 11 rebounds against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. The Warriors lost 141-134 in overtime but the rookie was superb. He also had 12 points and a career-high 14 assists versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. He is fourth in the NBA Rookie of the Year race for Week 15.

#3 Brandon Miller

Last week: Games played: 4 (4 losses)

Season: 42

Last week: 28.3 PPG, 4.5 RPG and 2.8 APG

Season: 16.0 PPG, 3.9 RPG and 2.3 APG

Brandon Miller has been playing well for the Charlotte Hornets. Coach Steve Clifford has given more and bigger responsibilities to Miller after the Hornets traded Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat. Even with LaMelo Ball playing, the former Alabama star has been his team’s primary option to score.

Miller could become a 20-point scorer by season’s end. He is third in Week 15 of the NBA Rookie of the Year ladder.

#2 Chet Holmgren

Last week: Games played: 4 (3 wins - 1 loss)

Season: 50

Last week: 15.0 PPG, 7.8 RPG and 3.0 APG

Season: 16.8 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 2.8 SPG and 2.6 BPG.

Chet Holmgren’s best game in week 15 came against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Holmgren finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and five blocks. He anchored the defense that helped the OKC Thunder to a thrilling 105-100 win.

Holmgren’s impact, particularly on defense, was a key factor in the win. Jokic was all praise for the lanky center after the game. The former Gonzaga star is second in the latest NBA Rookie of the Year ranking.

#1 Victor Wembanyama

Last week: Games played: 4 (4 losses)

Season: 44

Last week: 19.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 4.3 APG and 3.2 BPG

Season: 20.4 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 3.2 APG, 3.1 BPG and 1.2 SPG

The San Antonio Spurs dropped four more games, pushing them to the bottom of the Western Conference standings. Victor Wembanyama, though, is the reason the Spurs are struggling. The Frenchman continues to gain more confidence and his numbers are getting better as well.

What “Wemby” is doing is staggering considering that he is playing less than 30 minutes per game. He is on top of the NBA Rookie of the Year race for week 15.

