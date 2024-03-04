NBA Rookie of the Year (ROY) 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Brandon Miller (Week 18)

The top picks of the 2023 draft have unsurprisingly made their cases for the NBA Rookie of the Year award. Victor Wembanyama has given himself perhaps the best chance of bringing home the Wilt Chamberlain Trophy. Wembanyama has not only become arguably the best first-year player, he has even exceeded expectations as the San Antonio Spurs franchise cornerstone.

While “Wemby” has seemingly leapfrogged over the others, the other notable rookies have also provided key contributions to their respective teams. The Charlotte Hornets are likely facing a long offseason but Brandon Miller continues to impress.

Outside of the Spurs and the Charlotte Hornets, the top freshmen from the OKC Thunder, Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors have helped their teams jockey for playoff positions. They have made the NBA Rookie of the Year competition worth watching.

Top-five contenders for the NBA Rookie of the Year award for week 18

#5 Brandin Podziemski:

Last week: Games played: 4 (3 wins -1 loss)

Season: 52

Last week: 7.2 PPG, 5.6 RPG and 3.8 APG.

Season: 9.7 PPG, 5.8 RPG and 3.9 APG

The road-weary Warriors finished a four-game road trip with a 3-1 record. Brandin Podziemski’s numbers were fairly fine but his shooting dipped. He shot 34.1%, including just 21.1% from deep. The former Santa Clara standout, however, had his usual impact on the defense end and provided the Dubs with hustle and energy. He gets the fifth spot in week 18 of the NBA Rookie of the Year race.

#4 Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Last week: Games played: 4 (3 wins - 1 loss)

Season: 54

Last week: 11.2 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.6 APG and 1.6 SPG

Season: 12.7 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.6 APG and 1.1 SPG

With injuries to key players, Jaime Jaquez Jr. stepped up to help the Miami Heat to a 3-1 record last week. The highlight was against the Sacramento Kings when he had 26 points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists. His two-way impact was superb and gave the Heat the lift it badly needed. Jaquez deserves the fourth spot in week 18 of the NBA Rookie of the Year race.

#3 Brandon Miller

Last week: Games played: 4 (0 wins - 4 losses)

Season: 53

Last week: 17.8 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 2.4 APG and 1.4 SPG

Season: 16.5 PPG, 4.0 RPG and 2.3 APG

Despite the losses, the Charlotte Hornets have to be happy with what Brandon Miller has given them. Without LaMelo Ball, he has become the team’s deadliest threat on offense.

The former Alabama star has shown that he deserved to be picked No. 2 in last year’s draft. Miller has been so good that a few analysts have urged the Hornets to trade Ball and build around their emerging rookie.

Brandon Miller deserves the No. 3 spot in week 18 of the NBA Rookie of the Year ladder.

#2 Chet Holmgren

Last week: Games played: 4 (3 wins - 1 loss)

Season: 59

Last week: 21.8 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 3.2 APG and 1.8 BPG

Season: 17.2 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 2.7 APG and 2.6 BPG

Chet Holmgren has been the most durable candidate in the Rookie of the Year race, missing only one game this season. He has also been consistently putting up numbers that have been crucial in the OKC Thunder’s quest to end up with the best record in the Western Conference.

If not for Victor Wembanyama, this might be a race he is leading down the stretch. Still, he deserves another second place in the weekly rookie rankings.

#1 Victor Wembanyama

Last week: 4 (2 wins - 2 losses)

Season: 54

Last week: 25.0 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 5.6 APG, 5.0 BPG and 2.2 SPG

Season: 20.7 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 3.4 APG, 3.3 BPG and 1.3 SPG

Victor Wembanyama continues to fill up the stat sheet. The Frenchman has been putting up historical numbers almost every time he plays. On Thursday night, he led the San Antonio Spurs to a 132-118 upset of Chet Holmgren and the OKC Thunder.

In a close game, “Wemby” was unquestionably the best player on both ends of the floor. He scored several crucial baskets and made game-changing defensive stops. His highlight reel block against Holmgren has gone viral. He is the undisputed leader of in week 18 of the NBA Rookie of the Year race.