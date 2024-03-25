NBA Rookie of the Year (ROY) 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Brandon Miller (Week 22)

With a little over two weeks left in the regular season, the NBA Rookie of the Year race remains closely monitored by many basketball lovers. Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren have made the ROY a two-horse race to the finish line. But, performances from other first-year pros have been quite the headliners as well.

Movements in this weekly ranking of rookies continue to happen after the Wembanyama-Holmgren stranglehold on the first two spots. Charlotte’s Brandon Miller has turned in another solid week that sees him get featured on the list.

Top-five contenders for the NBA Rookie of the Year award for Week 22

#5 Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Last week: Games played: 3 (1 win 2 losses)

Season: 64

Last week: 6.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG and 3.0 APG

Season: 12.3 PPG, 4.0 RPG. 2.6 APG and 1.1 SPG

Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s numbers significantly dropped in Week 22 compared to last week. His contributions aren't always limited to his points but in his last three games, he didn’t score well and he wasn’t as impactful in other areas. For that reason, he gets the No. 5 on this weekly NBA Rookie of the Year ladder.

#4 Dereck Lively II

Last week: Games played: 4 (3 wins - 1 loss)

Season: 51

Last week: 9.0 PPG and 5.0 RPG

Season: 9.0 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 1.4 BPG and 1.1 APG

Dereck Lively II has done an impressive job starting for Jason Kidd or coming off the bench to support Daniel Gafford. The rookie’s numbers don’t always jump out but his activity, hustle and energy have given the Dallas Mavericks a boost. He deserves the No. 4 spot of the weekly NBA Rookie of the Year rankings.

#3 Brandon Miller

Last week: Games played: 4 (all losses)

Season: 63

Last week: 13.5 PPG, 3.8 RPG and 1.0 APG

Season: 16.6 PPG, 4.2 RPG and 2.4 APG

Brandon Miller’s numbers aren’t as eye-popping as the previous two months but he is now the No. 1 name on opposing teams’ scouting reports. He has had growing pains but the high-leaping forward isn’t hesitating or second-guessing himself. Charlotte will be giddy with excitement with his development. Miller deserves the No. 3 spot of the weekly NBA Rookie of the Year race rankings.

#2 Chet Holmgren

Last week: Games played: 4 (3 wins - loss)

Season: 70

Last week: 20.3 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 1.8 BPG and 1.0 APG

Season: 17.0 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.6 APG and 2.4 BPG

Before limping to a six-point and four-rebound night against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, Holmgren had been playing at an All-Star level. He was arguably OKC's second-best player in each of those games and caused opponents problems on both ends of the floor. He is rightfully No. 2 of the weekly NBA Rookie of the Year ladder.

#1 Victor Wembanyama

Last week: Games played: 4 (1 win -3 losses)

Season: 63

Last week: 22.3 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 4.8 APG and 4.3 BPG

Season: 20.7 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 3.5 APG, 3.4 BPG and 1.3 SPG

Victor Wembanyama continues to post super numbers even if opposing defenses collapse on him. He has already proven that he can carry the San Antonio Spurs at just 20 years old. One can only imagine how the Spurs would have done this season had the Frenchman had a better supporting cast around him.

