NBA Rookie of the Year (ROY) 2024: Top 5 candidates ft Chet Holmgren (Week 16)

The NBA Rookie of the Year race has largely been contested by the same five players over the past seven weeks. Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren have put a stranglehold on the top two spots while the 3rd-5th place has been more competitive. Week 16 of the said competition is a repeat of the rankings the previous week.

With the Rising Stars happening in a few days, the best rookies this season are getting more attention than ever. The first-year players on this list have proven that they belong to the said event with the way they have been performing for their respective teams.

Top-five contenders for the NBA Rookie of the Year award for week 16

#5 Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Last week: Games played: 4 games (2 wins - 2 losses)

Season: 47

Last week: 8.8 PPG, 4.0 RPG and 1.8 APG

Season: 12.9 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.6 APG and 1.1 SPG

Jaime Jaquez Jr. has struggled since returning from a groin injury. From early to mid-January, it looked like he was going to challenge for the third spot but the ailment forced him out. Jaquez also has had to adapt to the presence of the newly acquired Terry Rozier who has been given the green light to shoot.

The former UCLA superstar has been having trouble with his efficiency on offense but he remains an important piece for the Miami Heat. The rookie’s hustle, effort and smarts on both ends of the court have been greatly appreciated by his teammates and fans.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. deserved the fifth spot in week 16 of the NBA Rookie of the Year ladder.

#4 Brandin Podziemski

Last week: Games played: 4 games (4 wins - 0 losses)

Season: 45

Last week: 8.8 PPG, 6.0 RPG and 5.5 APG

Season: 9.5 PPG, 5.8 RPG and 3.7 APG

The Golden State Warriors seem to have regained their deadly form with a spotless week. The team's NBA Rookie of the Year candidate has played a key part in the Warriors’ surge. The rookie has become a staple of coach Steve Kerr’s closing lineup. Kerr has chosen him to partner with Steph Curry in the backcourt instead of Klay Thompson.

In the win against the Phoenix Suns, it was Podziemski’s pinpoint pass to Curry that freed up the superstar for the wide-open go-ahead triple. The former Santa Clara standout is also turning out to be a solid defender with great instincts. He has given the Warriors a two-way impact that has been valuable in their resurgence.

Brandin Podziemski is fourth in week 16 of the NBA Rookie of the Year weekly rankings

#3 Brandon Miller

Last week: Games played: 4 games (2 wins - losses)

Season: 47

Last week: 16.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG and 1.5 APG

Season: 16.4 PPG, 4.0 RPG and 2.3 APG

The Charlotte Hornets’ candidate for the NBA Rookie of the Year award has been thrust into the limelight. Following the trade of Terry Rozier to Miami and LaMelo Ball’s injury, the Hornets are now leaning on the former Alabama star to carry them.

Charlotte recently won back-to-back games, its first since November, with great help from Miller. Hornets coach Steve Clifford has given him more responsibility and he has responded well. The young forward is showing why he is deserving of the No. 2 pick in last year’s draft over Scoot Henderson.

Brandon Miller gets the third spot in week 16 of the NBA Rookie of the Year race.

#2 Chet Holmgren

Last week: Games played: 4 games (2 wins - losses)

Season: 53

Last week: 17.8 PPG, 7.3 RPG and 2.8 BPG

Season: 16.8 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 2.7 APG and 2.6 BPG

Chet Holmgren has been superb in his last four games. He is showing his near-unparalleled two-way impact. Almost everybody played badly for the Thunder in their 146-111 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. Holmgren, however, still finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and changed several shots at the rim.

Oklahoma is struggling a little bit but the former Gonzaga standout has been largely consistent in his role as part of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s supporting cast. He is deserving of second place in week 16 of the NBA Rookie of the Year ladder.

#1 Victor Wembanyama

Last week: Games played: 4 games (4 losses)

Season: 48

Last week: 20.3 PPG, 8.0 RPG and 3.8 BPG

Season: 20.4 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 3.2 SPG, 3.2 BPG and 1.1 SPG

Victor Wembanyama continues to fill up the stat sheet at an absurd level. The San Antonio Spurs went winless last week but not because “Wemby” failed to do his part. Analysts are convinced that a better supporting cast around the NBA Rookie of the Year favorite would promptly result in more wins for the Spurs.

San Antonio, though, is taking a slow climb to the top. They will not rush anything and allow their prized center to develop naturally. The Frenchman has been putting up incredible numbers but he has been playing less than 30 minutes per game.

Victor Wembanyama reigns at the top of the week 16 NBA Rookie of the Year ranking.

