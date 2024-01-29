NBA Rookie of the Year (ROY) 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Dereck Lively II (Week 14)

The NBA Rookie of the Year race has caught the attention of many basketball fans. While it has been a largely two-horse race between Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren, a few rookies have been solid. In week 13, the San Antonio Spurs center and the OKC Thunder stalwart were still 1-2, but a slight change has happened right after them.

With the All-Star weekend right around the bend, the rookies on this list are ensuring they have been noticed. None of them are likely making it to Indiana for the event, but their plays earned them spots in Week 14’s NBA Rookie of the Year race.

Here are the top 5 contenders for the NBA Rookie of the Year award for Week 14

#5 Dereck Lively II

Last week: Games played: 4 (1 win - 3 losses)

Season: Games played so far: 35

Last week: 9.0 ppg, 7.5 rpb, 1.8 bpg

Season: 8.9 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 1.4 bpg

The Dallas Mavericks went 1-for3 but it wasn’t Dereck Lively II’s fault. He contributed as expected but the injury to Kyrie Irving has made it tough for them. Only Luka Doncic’s 73-point explosion on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks saved the Mavs from a winless week.

Dereck Lively II was fifth in Week 13 and he retains that spot for the NBA Rookie of the Year race in Week 14.

#4 Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Last week: Games played: 1 (1 loss)

Season: Games played so far: 40

Last week: 6.0 ppg, 4.0 apg, 2spg

Season: 13.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.1 spg.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. has just returned from a groin injury that caused him to miss six straight games for the Miami Heat. He is unsurprisingly still trying to get his rhythm and conditioning back. The rookie isn’t the only one struggling as the Heat are mired in a six-game losing slump.

Still, Jaquez played well enough that he is fourth in Week 14 of the NBA Rookie of the Year ranking.

#3 Brandon Miller

Last week: Games played: 4 (1 win - 3 losses)

Season: Games played so far: 38

Last week: 16.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.8 apg

Season: 14.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.3 apg

Brandon Miller has been given a bigger role on offense after the Hornets’ leading scorer Terry Rozier was traded to the Miami Heat. Miller struggled in losses to the Houston Rockets and the Utah Jazz but had impressive outings versus the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The former Alabama star deserves the third spot in week 14 of the NBA Rookie of the Year ladder.

#2 Chet Holmgren

Last week: Games played: 4 (3 wins - 1 loss)

Season: Games played so far: 45

Last week: 13.5 ppg, 11.9 rpg, 3.0 bpg

Season: 17.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 2.8 apg, 2.6 bpg

Chet Holmgren could have had a perfect week but the OKC Thunder were stunned 120-104 by the Detroit Pistons. Holmgren had nine points, 12 rebounds, one assist and one block in the said loss.

The former Gonzaga star also had a showdown with the San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama on Wednesday. He had 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal. Holmgren played a key role in the Thunder’s 140-114 drubbing of San Antonio.

#1 Victor Wembanyama

Last week: Games played: 4 (2 wins - 2 losses)

Season: Games played so far: 40

Last week: 25.8 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 4.0 apg, 2.5 bpg

Season: 20.5 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 3.1 apg, 3.1 bpg, 1.1 spg

Victor Wembanyama is gaining more and more confidence every time he steps on the floor for the Spurs. The No. 1 pick of this year's draft will make it a photo finish for the NBA Rookie of the Year award with Chet Holmgren.

Wembanyama held his own against Joel Embiid on Jan. 22, finishing with 33 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks. “Wemby” had another fantastic night against Holmgren despite San Antonio’s loss. The Frenchman tallied 24 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal.

Victor Wembanya capped off his week with 23 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He led San Antonio to a pulsating 113-112 victory against the team with the best record in the Western Conference.

Wembanyama is justifying why he has been No. 1 in the NBA Rookie of the Year race over the last two weeks.

