NBA Rosters: Projecting the Los Angeles Lakers' depth chart

David Miller FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 5 // 13 Sep 2019, 12:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

With the acquisition of Anthony Davis, the Lakers roster offers intrigue and versatility this upcoming season

The upcoming 2019-20 season is one of the most anticipated campaigns for the Los Angeles Lakers in recent years. Not only because of the addition of superstar power forward Anthony Davis, teaming him up with LeBron James, but also because of other intriguing additions to the team.

Long-time veterans, former champions, young prospects, and a certain former Laker looking for redemption have been added. The Lakers' roster offers intrigue as well as versatility. They have the ability to play both big and small. With training camp looming (October 1st), it will be interesting to see how the final roster plays out, and who the starters will be.

Here is the projected depth chart for the Los Angeles Lakers, including the potential starting five.

Center – JaVale McGee, Dwight Howard, DeMarcus Cousins*

Power Forward – Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Kostas Antetokounmpo

Small Forward – LeBron James, Jared Dudley, Talen Horton-Tucker

Shooting Guard – Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Troy Daniels

Point Guard – Rajon Rondo, Avery Bradley, Quinn Cook

Projected starting line-up – Rondo, Green, LeBron, Davis, McGee

Advertisement

On the bubble (for Training Camp)

Demetrius Jackson

Devontae Cacok

Zach Norvell Jr.

Jordan Caroline

* - out with an injury

Notes

DeMarcus Cousins is highly unlikely to play this season for the Lakers due to his ACL injury suffered this summer, as well as some legal issues. Rajon Rondo is the projected starter for now at point guard, but that could go to LeBron James. It was widely reported that James is expected to be the starting point guard, but head coach Frank Vogel said that those reports are premature.

If LeBron were to shift to point guard, Kyle Kuzma would then be penciled in as the starting small forward. JaVale McGee is slated to be the starting center with Dwight Howard (assuming he makes the roster) as the backup. But Anthony Davis will also play at that position at times, especially late in games.

With the team applying for a disabled player exception for Cousins (and possibly keeping an eye on Andre Iguodala in Memphis), the Lakers' roster could see some added changes this season.