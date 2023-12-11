NBA ROY Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Jaime Jaquez Jr. after Week 7

The race for the NBA Rookie of the Year Award is one of the most exciting aspects of the season. This year, the race is even more intriguing, not only because two seven-footers are locked in a stalemate for the best rookie but also due to the number of surprise performances.

Top 5 NBA ROY candidates after Week 7

While it is too early to give a final verdict on which rookie deserves the annual NBA ROY award, it is a good time to look at who is performing well and are putting themselves in a position to come away with it. Here are the five rookies in the top spot to win this award at the end of the season.

#5. Dereck Lively II (8.7 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 1.6 bpg, 73% FG)

The Dallas Mavericks are finding better success this year than last season and Dereck Lively II has played a significant role in it.

He has consistently played well on both ends of the floor for the Mavs, even putting up 20 points, 16 rebounds, and seven blocks while going 9-for-9 from the field against the OKC Thunder on December 2.

#4. Ausar Thompson (10.1 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 1.3 bpg, 1.0 spg)

The one bright spot for the Detroit Pistons this season has been the play of their rookie Ausar Thompson. He was one of the most highly touted rookies of his class and, despite his team's lack of success, has shown so far that the hype around him is real.

He has one of the better upsides among rookies on the defensive end of the floor and will be instrumental in helping the Pistons win more games in future seasons.

#3. Jaime Jaquez Jr. (12.2 ppg, 52% FG, 37% 3FG)

The Miami Heat have found another key piece who can help them in their bid to win another championship in Jaime Jaquez Jr. He took the league by storm in his first month and was named Rookie of the Month for November.

Jaquez Jr. is showing that he is a reliable scorer, currently fourth in total points among all rookies with 268. He could be a dark horse to win the NBA ROY if his performance continues.

#2. Victor Wembanyama (19.0 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 2.7 bpg)

There is no doubt that the San Antonio Spurs have found their franchise player of the future in Victor Wembanyama, and if it weren't for Chet Holmgren missing his entire rookie year, he would be the No. 1 choice for NBA ROY.

Wembanyama is dealing with a lot of pressure, but he has handled it well so far. His game has shown some glaring weaknesses, especially his three-point shooting and turnover rate, but it is a part of the growing process.

#1. Chet Holmgren (17.1 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 2.4 bpg, 51% FG)

The hearts of OKC Thunder fans were broken when it was announced that Chet Holmgren would miss his entire first year due to a foot injury he sustained while guarding LeBron at a pro-am game.

He has been a huge proponent for the Thunder, currently the second-best team in the Western Conference.

