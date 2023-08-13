NBA Rumors: 2026 All-Star Game speculated to be held in Boston

According to recent reports, Boston is looking to play host to the NBA All-Star soon. The latest city to host the league's biggest weekend was Salt Lake City, Utah.

During a recent interview with Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck touched on the city playing host to All-Star weekend. It's in his long-term plans as he wants the All-Star game there in 2026.

“We’re on it,” Grousbeck said. “It’s taking up planning time. The wheels are in motion. We’re definitely going for it.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking ahead, Indianoplis is where the 2024 All-Star game will take place. They were originally supposed to host the event in 2021, but it got postponed due to COVID-19.

When was the last time Boston hosted All-Star weekend?

Despite the Boston Celtics being one of the most historic franchises in NBA history, it's been some time since they hosted the All-Star game. It's been over six decades from the last time the city was chosen.

If the Celtics get their wish to host the 2026 All-Star game, it'll fall just shy of 70 years. The 1957 All-Star game was the list time the event was held there.

At the time, the NBA was still on its rise to the empire it is now. This game featured some of the original stars in league history. Among the players to be named All-Stars that year includes Bob Pettit, Bob Cousy and Dolph Schayes.

One thing the Celtics can look back on is that one of their players took home All-Star MVP the last time they hosted. Cousy won the honors after finishing the game with 10 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

The Celtics have been one of the Eastern Conference's top teams for years, and have an endless amount of history. With that in mind, they make a great host for All-Star weekend. Considering how elite the franchise has been since the league first started, it's shocking to see that it's been this long since they got to host.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)