"Probably found out that Bob Cousy once shot 1-for-18" - JJ Redick takes another shot at Celtics legend Bob Cousy

Bob Cousy is one of the most decorated players in NBA history. He spent 13 years of his 14-year professional career with the Boston Celtics, leading them to six championships in seven years.

However, it doesn't seem that JJ Redick is impressed by Cousy and his accolades. Like Cousy, Redick played for more than a decade in the professional basketball league. However, the 6-foot-3 sharpshooter retired with no championships or other important accolades.

While Redick wasn't able to win it all in his career, he was certainly a great contributor to the teams he played for. He is now a podcaster and possibly a new critic of Bob Cousy.

JJ Redick wasn't impressed with Bob Cousy's performance from the 1954 playoffs

During his 14-year career, Bob Cousy averaged 18.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. He wasn't very efficient as he converted only 37.5% of his field goal attempts, but this is mostly due to different rules and a different era of basketball.

One of the worst shooting games of Cousy's career was against the Syracuse Nationals in 1954. The Boston Celtics point guard spent 40 minutes on the floor, shooting 1-for-18 in a 15-point loss.

Redick used the stat while introducing himself on ESPN's "First Take" on Wednesday. He co-hosted the show with Stephen A. Smith and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and brought up Cousy's horrible shooting performance.

"We got Mad Dog Wednesday and I can't wait to hear what he's mad about," Redick said on the show. "Probably found out that Bob Cousy once shot 1-for-18 in an elimination game in 1953."

The former NBA player got the year wrong as Cousy's poor shooting night game came in 1954. Also, this wasn't an elimination game as it was the first game in the best-of-three series.

Despite shooting 5.6% from the field, the Celtics guard finished the game with 14 points as he went 12-for-12 from the free-throw line. However, this wasn't enough to beat the Nationals, who won the game 109-94.

Redick is not a big fan of Cousy (Image via Getty Images)

Cousy and the Celtics had a chance to bounce back in the second game of the series. Unfortunately for them, the Nationals prevailed once again and ended up advancing to the NBA Finals against the Minneapolis Lakers.

The Celtics guard had another horrible shooting night, despite playing at home. Cousy finished the game with 13 points on 4-for-22 shooting.

While this was a shot at Cousy, Redick also used the stat to defend Chris Paul. Last year, Chris Russo claimed that Bob Cousy was a better point guard than Paul, which is why Redick decided to look up some of his worst games.

