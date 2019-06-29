NBA Rumors: 3 All-Star's the Los Angeles Lakers are targeting ahead of free agency

Kawhi Leonard is among the individuals being linked with a move to the Los Angeles Lakers

The 2019 offseason is about to kick into full-swing as free agency begins later this weekend. This year's free agent class among the most impressive in recent history and the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be among the most active teams following another disappointing season.

The Lakers have already completed a trade for Anthony Davis, although the team has plenty of cap space remaining to pull off another major move. A host of names are being linked with a move to Los Angeles, and here are three players that the Lakers are believed to be targeting ahead of free agency.

#3 Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard was the driving force behind the Toronto Raptors' first championship-winning season

Due to Kevin Durant's Achilles tear, Kawhi Leonard is the offseasons most in-demand free agent. The 27-year-old is coming off a season in which he led the Toronto Raptors to a first-ever title, and his performances in the postseason were among the best in recent history.

Over 24 playoff appearances, Leonard averaged 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists, and Leonard's heroics were rewarded with a second Finals MVP.

Over the past few months, many had ruled out the prospect of Leonard signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, although ESPN is reporting that Leonard has requested a personal meeting with the franchise:

Kawhi Leonard will speak to the Los Angeles Lakers in the next few days and has made a personal request that only owner Jeanie Buss and Magic Johnson, the team's former president of basketball operations

On the Lakers side of things, the franchise has an intense interest in signing Leonard, and the team has the cap space to offer the All-Star a max contract.

A trio of Leonard, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis would immediately become the most feared in NBA history, and the Lakers will do everything in their power to close out a deal this week.

