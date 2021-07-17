NBA Rumors: 3 Bold Predictions for the Boston Celtics this offseason

The Boston Celtics had an average run in the 2020-21 NBA season and clinched the seventh seed after defeating the Washington Wizards in the play-in tournament. Regardless, their offseason started earlier than they'd hoped following their first-round exit in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

The restructuring process has begun in Boston as a lot of changes have been made, especially at the management level. Danny Ainge stepped down as president of basketball operations, resulting in Brad Stevens' promotion. To that effect, Ime Udoka was recently introduced as the Boston Celtics' new head coach.

Brad Stevens wasted no time in making changes as he sought to solve the Boston Celtics' big man problem. Kemba Walker was traded to the OKC Thunder to acquire veteran Al Horford.

BREAKING: The Boston Celtics will trade Kemba Walker and multiple draft picks to the Thunder for Al Horford, Moses Brown and a draft pick, per ESPN. pic.twitter.com/7TmZYWETkr — Stadium (@Stadium) June 18, 2021

Although the Boston Celtics are off to a flying start as regards piecing together a team that can compete for championships in the 2021-22 season and beyond, there is still some work to be done. With their first-round draft pick included in the Walker trade package, not much help will come from the 2021 NBA draft class.

Parting with their first-round draft pick has created some flexibility financially, which will be beneficial when the Boston Celtics shop in free agency. The Celtics will be one to watch in the 2021-22 season as these moves are a clear indication that they are looking to challenge for the championship.

That said, here are three bold predictions for the Boston Celtics in the 2021 NBA offseason.

#1 The Boston Celtics will re-sign Evan Fournier

Evan Fournier #94 of the Boston Celtics

Evan Fournier was acquired from the Orlando Magic, who are on a mission of rigorous rebuilding. Jeff Teague and two second-round draft picks made up the trade package that was used to land the shooting guard.

Although retaining Fournier might seem costly, his three-point shooting will be a massive boost for the Boston Celtics' offense. He has already shown his range in the short time he has spent at Beantown, especially in the absence of Brown, who had to undergo surgery for a wrist injury.

The Kemba Walker trade could help the Celtics re-sign Evan Fournier.



It seems the organization is of that belief as well. https://t.co/faksDT2mML — NESN (@NESN) June 19, 2021

Fournier is not a great defender and could be targeted by opposing teams. However, the Boston Celtics can manage with Marcus Smart and Brown on the court, who are both incredible wing defenders.

Re-signing Fournier should be a no-brainer, as he is only 28-years-old and still has a lot of playing years ahead. He will also provide better floor spacing for Tatum to operate.

