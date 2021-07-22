NBA Rumors: 3 bold predictions for Brooklyn Nets 2021 NBA offseason

The Brooklyn Nets created a super team with Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving after trading for Harden on January 13th, 2021. However, the team's expectations of winning the NBA championship disappeared in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs against eventual champions Milwaukee Bucks.

Still, the Brooklyn Nets are the early favorites to win the 2022 NBA championship as a more normal season could mean fewer injuries for members of the 'Big Three'.

Bold predictions for Brooklyn Nets 2021 NBA offseason

The trio did not spend a high number of games together during the 2020-21 NBA season. Even though they looked good in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, injuries 'only' allowed the Brooklyn Nets to have two superstars on the court against Milwaukee.

Now, in the 2021 NBA off-season, the team's approach should be focused on re-signing some of the key role players that were solid for the team behind the 'Big Three'. Blake Griffin, Jeff Green, Bruce Brown and Spencer Dinwiddie (who missed the entire 2020-21 NBA season) are free agents for the Nets, and they should look at bringing back at least three of them if the salaries are right.

Given the three superstars on the team's roster and all of them receiving their respective market value, the team's salary cap situation is not perfect, and they'll need to agree on lower salaries, especially for veterans Griffin and Green.

In this article, we will try to predict three moves the Brooklyn Nets might try in the 2021 NBA offseason.

Without further ado, let us start.

#3 Spencer Dinwiddie will sign elsewhere

Spencer Dinwiddie #26 of the Brooklyn Nets drives to the basket on Anthony Davis #3 of the LA Lakers

After missing the 2020-21 NBA season and not playing any role with the 'Big Three' of the Brooklyn Nets, Spencer Dinwiddie might not be in the franchise's plans for the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season.

It is not about his basketball skills, as Dinwiddie is a capable guard who showed his value in the 2019-20 NBA season, averaging 20 points and 6.8 assists per game and leading the team's offense to the NBA Playoffs while Durant and Irving were recovering from injuries.

However, Dinwiddie is expecting a big contract offer from the Brooklyn Nets, even though the team is definitely under financial pressure from the 'Big Three'. Dinwiddie told Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated that there would be a big chance he returns to the Brooklyn Nets if they offer him a five-year, $125-million deal.

It might be too much for the Nets to handle, given their salarycap situation and the big luxury tag the franchise would have to pay if that deal happens.

Dinwiddie might be expecting too much after a partial tear of his ACL, but that trust in himself has taken him to where he is and is definitely a recipe that works for him. But if he gets a deal around his expectations, it might come from another franchise, and that might be exactly what he needs to return to NBA action.

#2 Blake Griffin will re-sign with the Brooklyn Nets

Blake Griffin #2 of the Brooklyn Nets

He might be returning to the Brooklyn Nets and play under the veteran's minimum salary, but Blake Griffin might be totally happy with that if he gets a chance to compete for an NBA championship and play big minutes for Steve Nash's squad.

Griffin could be at a stage in his career where winning a championship could be his main priority, beyond anything else and that could help the Brooklyn Nets structure their 2021 NBA off-season and solve the details of the roster away from the 'Big Three'.

Blake is coming off averaging nine points and six rebounds for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2021 NBA Playoffs and he was efficiently shooting the ball, putting up 53/38/71 shooting splits in the postseason.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava