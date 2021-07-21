NBA rumors: 3 bold predictions for the Chicago Bulls in the 2021 NBA off-season

The Chicago Bulls were on the cusp of making the 2020-21 NBA playoffs but eventually couldn't do so. They ended the regular season with a 31-41 record, which was not good enough for a place in the NBA play-in tournament despite taking a bold approach to the March 25th trade deadline.

Now, heading into the 2021 NBA off-season, the Chicago Bulls have some decisions to make. With two All-Stars on the roster and coming off a season without a postseason appearance for the fourth consecutive campaign, the Chicago Bulls need to decide if they want to run it back or prepare for the future.

Of course, the team will look to improve as the president of basketball operations, Arturas Karnisovas said.

"We will not settle for mediocrity here... We will continue being aggressive in our efforts to make this team better, whether that's through trades, free agency or the draft."

The Chicago Bulls have some needs that must be addressed in the 2021 NBA off-season, especially at the point guard position. Lauri Markkanen will also be a restricted free agent this year, and the Finnish forward and the team might be prepared for Markkanen to play elsewhere.

Coby White suffered a shoulder injury, which has created an issue on the backcourt that must be dealt with in the off-season. On that note, here's a look at three moves the Chicago Bulls should make during the 2021 NBA off-season.

#3 Chicago Bulls need to offer Lonzo Ball a deal he cannot refuse

Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball will be a restricted free agent in the 2021 NBA off-season. He might be leaving the New Orleans Pelicans behind, with the team possibly content with that.

The Chicago Bulls are one of the teams with a hole in the backcourt. So a guard like Ball, who can facilitate for his teammates, defend at a high level and is coming off his best shooting year could be a huge boost.

There were rumors about interest from the LA Lakers for the guard they sent to New Orleans in the Anthony Davis trade. If that's true, the Chicago Bulls will have to offer a great deal to stop Ball from returning home.

Ball is coming off averaging 14.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game with a 41/37/78 shooting split last season.

#2 Go all-in on Mike Conley

Mike Conley

The Chicago Bulls have two All-Stars on their roster, but they have some needs that could be fixed by signing a prominent player, especially a guard. Mike Conley would fit the needs of the Chicago Bulls, so getting the 33-year-old unrestricted free agent could mean an appearance in the postseason for the team.

Of course, it will be difficult to get Conley, as he is coming off a solid year for the Utah Jazz, both individually and collectively, and he might want to remain with the Jazz for the future. In two seasons with the Jazz, Conley has averaged 15.3 points and 5.2 assists per game with 42.8/39.6/84 shooting splits in 98 appearances.

Conley even earned the first All-Star appearance of his career last year as the Utah Jazz, thanks to the player's exploits, led the NBA in the regular season.

