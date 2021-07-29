NBA Rumors: 3 bold predictions for Cleveland Cavaliers' 2021 NBA off-season

The Cleveland Cavaliers will approach their 2021 NBA free agency with the hope of rebuilding around Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. However, it is difficult to predict what direction the Cavs will go in to bolster their lineup ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Cap space is a major concern for the Cavs, which is why it is unlikely that we will see a high-profile player join the team. Regardless, they will look to better their 22-50 run in the 2020-21 season.

It would not be strange to see several elite players leave in the summer as the Cleveland Cavaliers embark on a rebuild. They have missed the playoffs for four consecutive years but will strive to feature in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Report: Cavs ‘determined’ to trade Kevin Love, might have to attach contract to Collin Sexton deal https://t.co/sdTF1eIrWF — Cavaliers Nation (@WeAreCavsNation) July 28, 2021

It will be a busy offseason for the Cleveland Cavaliers as they have big decisions to make. Kevin Love's departure will perhaps be the franchise's biggest challenge as they might have a hard time finding a team willing to take up his huge salary. Ridding themselves off his bad contract would pass as a win for the Cavs.

With the 2021 NBA offseason closer than ever, here are three bold predictions for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

#1 The Cleveland Cavaliers will not trade their No. 3 pick

With a few hours to go until the 2021 NBA draft (at the time of writing), interest in the Cleveland Cavaliers' No. 3 pick is growing as teams are interested in landing the prospect who is projected to be the 3rd overall pick. Evan Mobley is a talented big man who played for the USC Trojans and played a significant role in them reaching the NCAA tournament's Elite Eight.

Trade rumors have put the OKC Thunder as the likeliest candidate to pitch the Cleveland Cavaliers for their No. 3 pick. However, the Cavs also seem interested in selecting Mobley.

Of course, things could be different if the Thunder put together an enticing package that could include some of the numerous draft picks they've accumulated. They currently hold the No. 6 pick, which is good, but Mobley might not stay on the board until then.

Per sources, the Cleveland Cavaliers are getting offers for the no. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft from quite a few teams but one Western Executive said it’ll take a, “king’s ransom” to make Cleveland truly consider. — Evan d’Amarell (@AmNotEvan) July 27, 2021

The Cleveland Cavaliers will have a solid center in Jarrett Allen if they opt to retain him in free agency. However, with Mobley being compared to Chris Bosh and Anthony Davis by analysts, it will be difficult to see them pass up on him.

