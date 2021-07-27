NBA Rumors: 3 bold predictions for the Denver Nuggets in the 2021 NBA off-season

The 2020-21 NBA season saw another solid regular season from the Denver Nuggets. Nikola Jokic even won the NBA MVP award for his tremendous displays during the regular rounds. However, the team's run in the 2021 NBA Playoffs ended with a sweep at the hands of the Phoenix Suns in the second round.

Denver were simply overmatched in the second round, and it all started on April 12th, when guard Jamal Murray fell down with a knee injury. He proceeded to miss the rest of the season in what was a massive blow to the Nuggets.

Tim Connelly says Jamal Murray's ACL injury "won't have too much bearing" on how the Nuggets approach the offseason. There's no firm timetable yet on his return.



3 Predictions for the Denver Nuggets' 2021 NBA off-season

Though Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. and company ended the regular season strongly and propelled the Denver Nuggets to the third seed of the Western Conference, the team did not have enough firepower in the postseason.

The Denver Nuggets took down Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs in six games. This was largely thanks to Jokic's prowess and solid role play from the rest of the crew.

But Michael Malone's Denver Nuggets simply did not have enough to at least equal the effort of the 2020 NBA Playoffs and reach the Western Finals.

Now, looking at the 2021-22 NBA season, the Denver Nuggets have some issues to fix in the off-season. It will be interesting to see the front office working around some of those problems.

Murray might miss the start of the upcoming NBA season, and that should also play a role in some of the decisions taken by the front office.

In this article, we will take a look at three things that the Denver Nuggets could do in the 2021 NBA off-season to try and stay relevant in the Western Conference.

#3 Signing T.J. McConnell

T.J. McConnell #8 of the Indiana Pacers.

The Denver Nuggets' backcourt definitely struggled without Jamal Murray. The Phoenix Suns' backcourt with Chris Paul and Devin Booker shredded them in the NBA Playoffs.

For the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season, the Denver Nuggets should look to make their backcourt stronger. Signing T.J. McConnell in free agency could be a nice way to start solving such issues.

McConnell is coming off a great year for him with the Indiana Pacers, averaging 8.6 points, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game off the bench. He averaged 26 minutes per game for Indiana and could play well in a similar role for the Denver Nuggets, especially with Murray out.

