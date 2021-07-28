NBA Rumors: 3 Bold Predictions for Milwaukee Bucks' 2021 NBA offseason

The 2020-21 NBA season ended with the Milwaukee Bucks lifting the Larry O'Brien after a magnificent performance from the team in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Giannis Antetokounmpo was named NBA Finals MVP after his unique effort in the deciding series against the Phoenix Suns. Now, the team's front office must work to keep the team playing at the highest basketball level.

Questions surrounded the Milwaukee Bucks before entering the NBA Playoffs, with coach Mike Budenholzer even being in the hot seat, according to some media outlets. The team has shifted the narrative and should be able to continue its quest to championships in the future.

The 2021 NBA offseason presents the first opportunity for the Milwaukee Bucks to work towards defending their title successfully. The team is obviously built around Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday, with each member of the Bucks' 'Big Three' under a big contract.

Predictions for Milwaukee Bucks' 2021 NBA offseason

General Manager Jon Horst will have his hands full with some decisions on key role players.

In this article, we will take a look at three things the reigning NBA champions could face or do in the 2021 NBA offseason.

Without further ado, let us take a look.

#3 Signing Jeff Green

Jeff Green with the Brooklyn Nets in 2021.

Jeff Green's name has been linked to the Milwaukee Bucks for the 2021-22 NBA season and that makes sense, as some of the most essential role players could be set to leave Milwaukee.

Green, a 14-year NBA veteran, would be a good addition to the Milwaukee Bucks' roster due to his shooting and solid play off the bench. Green played for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2020-21 campaign and the Milwaukee Bucks suffered one of their worst losses in the NBA Playoffs, with Green playing at a high level in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semis and scoring 27 points.

Following reports that Jeff Green could potentially be a target for the Bucks in free agency, @sell_dalton picked out three reasons why the interest is justifiable.https://t.co/Ddv0GSUz7n — Behind the Buck Pass (@BehindTheBucks) July 26, 2021

Green's arrival could be great as he's been efficient in his role over the last few seasons and it could also make sense from a financial standpoint. Green's been playing under the veteran's minimum salary for the last few seasons and the trend might continue if he wants to continue playing for NBA title contenders.

Last year, he averaged 11 points per game with 49/41/77 shooting splits.

#2 P.J. Tucker remains in Milwaukee on a two-year deal

Milwaukee Bucks Victory Parade & Rally.

P.J. Tucker is an unrestricted free agent in the 2021 NBA offseason and the Milwaukee Bucks should prioritize the veteran's return to the Fiserv Forum, as he was more than a key player in the 2021 NBA championship for the team.

Tucker, who was the primary defender on Brooklyn Nets' superstar Kevin Durant in the Eastern Conference semis, has surely emerged as one of the vocal leaders in Milwaukee and that role should continue.

After he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks last year from the Houston Rockets, he played 20 regular-season games with Milwaukee, hitting 39% of his threes and playing lock-down defense.

Tucker started 19 of the team's 23 playoff games and even though his 3P efficiency dropped, he was playing tremendous defense throughout every series to earn his first NBA championship.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar