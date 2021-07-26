NBA Rumors: 3 bold predictions for Toronto Raptors' 2021 NBA off-season

The Toronto Raptors are expected to be very active during the 2021 NBA free agency as there is a lot that needs fixing. For the first time in eight years, the Raptors failed to qualify for the NBA playoffs after an abysmal 27-45 run in the 2020-21 regular season.

Injuries and covid-19 protocols derailed the Toronto Raptors' season, coupled with the fact that they played their home games at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. For a team that has made the playoffs in the last seven seasons, a 12th-placed finish is unacceptable.

The Toronto Raptors front office has a lot to ponder about as they embark on a mini rebuild, one that will help them compete for the championship. The Raptors won the 2019 NBA Finals but could not make a deep run the following year after losing Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green in free agency.

On this day in 2018, Kawhi Leonard was traded to the Raptors with Danny Green in a move that sends DeMar DeRozan to the Spurs. Leonard would go on to lead the Raptors to their first NBA championship in his lone season in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/1uBav5HSnO — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 18, 2021

For the first time since 2003, the Toronto Raptors now have a top four pick. With the quality and depth of the 2021 NBA Draft class, they have a good chance of picking a youngster that could develop into an All-Star.

With 2021 NBA free agency about a week away, here are three bold predictions for the Toronto Raptors.

#1 Kyle Lowry will not suit up for the Toronto Raptors in the 2021-22 season

Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors in action against Alec Burks #18 of the New York Knicks

Kyle Lowry's time with the Toronto Raptors has most likely come to an end as he was set to leave during the trade deadline. Although no deal was completed at the time, franchises in need of an elite veteran guard will come calling.

The LA Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Miami Heat were favorites to land the guard in the offseason but could not pull it off. These franchises will probably be frontrunners as soon as free agency commences in August.

Lowry has been mentioned in several trade rumors, so it would be interesting to see where next the guard will ply his trade. Although the Toronto Raptors would like the backcourt duo of Lowry and Fred VanVleet to have another run, no offer might be enticing enough for the 35-year-old guard.

Despite the Toronto Raptors' gloomy season, Lowry still played at an elite level on both ends of the court. He finished the season averaging 17.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 7.4 assists.

