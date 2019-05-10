NBA Rumors: 3 Players being linked with an exit from the Los Angeles Lakers

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 32 // 10 May 2019, 21:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

LeBron James is being linked with a stunning exit

After a disappointing second-half to the 18/19 season, the Los Angeles Lakers missed out on the playoffs for a sixth consecutive year. The addition of LeBron James was expected to put the team in a position to contend, however, the Lakers once again failed to live up to their lofty expectations.

Due to this, the Lakers are expected to be among the most active franchises during the upcoming offseason, and here are three players that are being linked with an exit.

#3 Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball has been linked with the Chicago Bulls

Upon his arrival in Los Angeles two years ago, Magic Johnson heralded Lonzo Ball as the future of the franchise. The former UCLA man was expected to quickly transcend into one of the NBA's best point guards, however, injuries have affected his first two years in the league.

Still just 21, there is plenty of time for Ball to live up to his much-touted potential, although with an All-Star point guard likely to join this summer, Ball's future in Los Angeles looks bleak.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting that the Lakers discussed a deal with the Bulls ahead of the trade deadline, and believes talks could be revisited this summer:

According to one NBA executive, the Bulls and Lakers had initial conversations about point guard Lonzo Ball shortly after Ball’s camp made it public that Chicago would be one of his desired destinations if the Lakers were to move him.

Could the No. 4 pick and a package with Dunn be enough to pry Ball loose? He’d be the perfect fit for what the Bulls are looking for, with an ability to push the ball and make plays, in addition to solid defense; he finished this season seventh among NBA point guards in defensive RPM.

With the man that bought Ball to Los Angeles (Magic Johnson) also leaving, it is becoming increasingly difficult to envision the young guard lining up in a Lakers jersey next year.

1 / 3 NEXT