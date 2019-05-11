NBA Rumours: 3 Players that are likely to exit the Memphis Grizzlies this summer

Mike Conley continues to be linked with an exit from the Memphis Grizzlies

Following a sustained period of success between 2011 and 2017, the Memphis Grizzlies have quickly fallen behind their Western Conference rivals. An aging roster has struggled to compete against the influx of talent to the division, and the Grizzlies have combined for just 55 wins over the last two seasons.

The team finally moved on from Marc Gasol ahead of the trade deadline, and it appears that the Grizzlies will undergo a major rebuild this summer. Due to this, a number of the roster is likely to be traded, and here are three notable names who are expected to make way.

#3 Mike Conley

Dallas Mavericks v Memphis Grizzlies

Mike Conley has spent his entire career with the Memphis Grizzlies, although all signs point to an impending exit. Memphis considered trading Conley ahead of the February trade deadline, and the team also showed their commitment to a rebuild by trading Marc Gasol - Conley's teammate of more than a decade.

Conley also cast further doubt on his future during his interview, stating:

I honestly think my ultimate goal of winning a championship, I don't know if it's going to happen in my next two years here. That has nothing to do with the talent we do have, because I think we have a hell of a squad if everybody's healthy. We can make some noise.

But that puts me in the same situation I've been in for the past 10 years, just making noise. Do I want to continue to be making noise? I'm 31, I'm kind of past trying to make noise every year.

At 31, Conley still has a few years left to contend for a title, although Memphis is not in a position to win. Due to this, a trade looks to be in the best interests of both parties, and it is difficult to envision Conley wearing a Memphis jersey next season.

