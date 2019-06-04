NBA Rumors: 3 Players that could join the Detroit Pistons this summer

Seth Curry is among the players being linked with a move to the Detroit Pistons

The presence of Blake Griffin proved crucial for the Detroit Pistons during the 2018-19 season as the team qualified for the playoffs for just the second time in ten seasons. In his first full season in Detroit, Griffin rediscovered his All-Star form, while a late-season surge resulted in the Pistons securing the 8th seed ahead of the Charlotte Hornets.

However, a humbling 4-0 series defeat to the Bucks in the first round of the postseason demonstrated the organization's need to make further improvements to the roster. The Pistons are likely to be in the market this summer, and here are three players that are being strongly linked with a move to Detroit.

#3 Mike Conley Jr.

Mike Conley has spent his entire career with the Memphis Grizzlies

The Pistons are believed to be in the market for a point guard this summer, and Mike Conley is likely to be available. Conley is set to be traded due to the Grizzlies' desire to draft Ja Morant, and Chris Herrington of the Daily Memphian is backing the Pistons to make a move for the 31-year-old guard:

With Blake Griffin having a bounce-back season, the Pistons made the playoffs. But with Griffin injured, they didn’t put up much of a fight. If they want to maximize their chances through the rest of Griffin’s contract, then upgrading from Reggie Jackson to Conley at point guard should raise their ceiling at least a little bit, and maybe a lot. Jackson ($18.1 million expiring) and former Grizzly Jon Leuer ($9.5 million, ditto) are the most likely contract foundation for a deal. Jackson could be a veteran point guard to pair with Morant as he transitions into the NBA, but Grizzlies would probably prefer to re-sign Wright for that role and move Jackson to a third team. They’d also presumably want (and get) Detroit’s No. 15 pick in this summer’s draft.

Conley has never made an All-Star appearance, although the veteran continues to be among the NBA's most productive point guards. During the 18/19 season, Conley averaged 21.1 points and 6.4 assists per game.

