NBA Rumors: 3 Players that could join the Houston Rockets this summer

Bradley Beal is among the stars being linked with a move to the Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets entered the 18-19 season with the confidence that they could finally beat the Golden State Warriors and advance to the NBA Finals. However, Steph Curry and company once again proved a step too far for Mike D'Antoni's men, marking the fourth time in five years that the Rockets have been eliminated by Golden State.

The Rockets have since made the majority of their roster available, and the likes of Chris Paul and Clint Capela are likely to leave this summer. Incomings are also possible, and here are three players currently being linked with a move to Houston.

#3 Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal enjoyed a strong season with the Wizards

Bradley Beal is entering the prime years of his career, although he is currently stuck on a Washington Wizards franchise that is facing an impending rebuild. Due to this, the Wizards may cash in on Beal's value this summer, and Dan Favale of Bleacher Report believes a trade could be built around Clint Capela.

Bradley Beal needs to pop up on the Rockets’ radar if the Wizards start taking offers. Clint Capela, 25, is under contract for another four years at a not-unreasonable $72.2 million, and Washington doesn’t yet have its center of the future. Working in other salary filler won’t be easy if Nene retires, but Capela, Clark and two first-rounders is a legitimate starting point. Beal is worth the cost. He’ll be 26 when next season tips off, with two more years left on his deal, and his arrival would allow the Rockets to lean further into their heavy-playmaking model while softening the blow of Chris Paul’s decline.

During the 18-19 season, Beal averaged 25.6 points, 5.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

