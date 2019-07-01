NBA Rumours: 3 players who could join the Los Angeles Lakers over the next week

Carmelo Anthony could finally link up with LeBron James in Los Angeles

Despite huge expectations following the arrival of LeBron James, the 18-19 season proved to be yet another underwhelming campaign for the Los Angeles Lakers. Luke Walton's men started the season well, but the team's playoff push quickly unravelled after James picked up the most serious injury of his career.

The Lakers have now failed to reach the playoffs since 2012, although the team is expected to make significant moves in the off-season. Rob Pelinka has already completed a blockbuster deal to sign Anthony Davis, whereas the team also has the cap space to add another near max-deal. So, with plenty of player's being linked with a move to Los Angeles, here are three individuals that could join in the next week.

#3 Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony has been without a team since leaving the Rockets back in November

Following back-to-back disappointing spells with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets, some have speculated that Carmelo Anthony could walk away from the NBA this summer. However, Ian Begley of SNY believes that Melo will be back for the 18-19 season, and suggests that the veteran could finally link up with LeBron James in Los Angeles:

Let's get this out of the way at the top: things can always change, but most executives monitoring Anthony's free agency see the Lakers as the most likely destination for the 10-time All Star.

Anthony has not played since November after being told to find a new team by the Houston Rockets. At 35, the former All-Star is running out of time to win a first NBA title, and the Lakers will provide Melo with the platform to compete. Nevertheless, Anthony will need to accept both a veteran's minimum salary and a place on the bench.

