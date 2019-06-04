×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Rumors: 3 players that could join the San Antonio Spurs this summer

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
89   //    04 Jun 2019, 00:27 IST

Marcus Morris is among the players being linked with a summer move to the Spurs
Marcus Morris is among the players being linked with a summer move to the Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are not known for making significant moves during the offseason, although this year could be a different story. Gregg Popovich is looking to reshape his roster after losing Kawhi Leonard, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker; and the Spurs appear open to moderate changes as they look to bridge the gap to their Western Conference rivals.

A number of notable names have been linked with a move to San Antonio, and here we will look at the individuals that could be wearing a Spurs uniform at the start of the 19-20 campaign.

#3 Mike Conley

The Grizzlies are looking to move on from Mike Conley after more than a decade
The Grizzlies are looking to move on from Mike Conley after more than a decade

The San Antonio Spurs have plenty of depth at point guard thanks to Derrick White’s breakout season and Dejounte Murray's return from injury, although the team is lacking a guard that can help them compete in the immediate future.

With the Memphis Grizzlies likely to take Ja Morant with the second pick of the 2019 NBA draft, Mike Conley's future with the franchise is in serious doubt, and Chris Herrington of the Daily Memphian believes that Conley could head to San Antonio:

The two years left on Conley’s contract matches up with two years left on the deals of wing DeMar DeRozan and big LaMarcus Aldridge and Conley also fits perfectly with DeRozan/Aldridge from a position and skill set standpoint. So why wouldn’t the Spurs be interested?
From a value standpoint, the Spurs have the assets. The Grizzlies would love to get White or Murray, I’m sure. But even if the Spurs refused to deal them, they still have last year’s rookie scoring guard Lonnie Walker IV and two first round picks in this summer's draft.

Conley has spent his entire career with the Grizzlies, and this season averaged 21.1 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NBA San Antonio Spurs Mike Conley Taurean Prince NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Advertisement
NBA Trade Rumors: 3 players that the San Antonio Spurs should move on this summer
RELATED STORY
San Antonio Spurs: 3 Players that disappointed this season
RELATED STORY
San Antonio Spurs: Top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season
RELATED STORY
NBA: All-Time Starting 5 of the San Antonio Spurs
RELATED STORY
San Antonio Spurs Rumors: 3 Free Agents the Spurs could bring in ahead of the playoffs
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19: 3 centers the San Antonio Spurs should target
RELATED STORY
San Antonio Spurs: 5 Best Spurs Players since 2000
RELATED STORY
NBA 2K19: All-Time San Antonio Spurs Player Ratings and Roster
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Players in San Antonio Spurs Franchise History
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan could be an option for the Los Angeles Lakers this summer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us