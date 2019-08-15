NBA Rumors: 3 Players that the L.A. Clippers could sign still sign ahead of the new season

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4 // 15 Aug 2019, 01:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Patrick Patterson previously teamed up with Paul George for the Oklahoma City Thunder

After Kevin Durant opted to join the Brooklyn Nets in free agency, it appeared increasingly likely that the Los Angeles Clippers would fall short on their ambition to add at least one superstar. However, after taking what seemed like an eternity to decide on his future, the news broke that Kawhi Leonard would be joining the Clippers, while Paul George would also be acquired via a stunning trade.

The addition of two of the NBA’s best two-way players firmly in their prime makes the Clippers immediate contenders, although the team lost plenty of depth to accommodate George’s max deal. The likes of Patrick Beverley will be back, although the LA roster is still slightly short when it comes to quality depth. Nevertheless, the Clippers still have plenty of time to add further talent, and here we will examine three players that could still link up with Kawhi and PG13 in Los Angeles.

#3 Marcin Gortat

Marcin Gortat spent much of the 18-19 season with the Clippers before being waived ahead of the deadline

For much of the 18-19 season, Marcin Gortat was the Clippers' starting center. Over 47 appearances, Gortat averaged 5.0 points and 5.6 rebounds in 16.0 minutes per game but was eventually waived as the Clippers desperately attempted to create cap space ahead of the trade deadline.

Gortat has yet to land on a new team since his release. Although the Polish center was a popular figure in the locker room during his short stay in Los Angeles, Gortat is a veteran who can make an impact whether being used from the bench or while starting. Gortat would likely accept a minimum deal, and the 35-year-old is worth bringing back for at least one more season.

1 / 3 NEXT