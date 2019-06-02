NBA Rumors: 3 Players that the Portland Trail Blazers could sign this summer

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 57 // 02 Jun 2019, 01:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kevin Love is likely to be available this summer

The 18-19 season should be considered a resounding success for the Portland Trail Blazers. Despite suffering a number of injuries to key players, the Trail Blazers managed to overcome both the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets to reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.

In the West Finals, they went on to suffer a 4-0 series defeat to a rampant Golden State Warriors team, however, the future still looks bright thanks to the dynamic backcourt pairing of CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard.

The Trail Blazers will want to build upon their breakout season this summer, and here are three stars that are currently being linked with a move to Portland.

#3 Trevor Ariza

Trevor Ariza spent the second half of the season with the Washington Wizards

Trevor Ariza joined the Washington Wizards from the Phoenix Suns back in December, although he failed to make much of an impact with a franchise that spent much of the season in turmoil. As an impending free-agent, Ariza is unlikely to remain in Washington, and Dan Favale of Bleacher Report believes the veteran could be an option for the Trail Blazers:

Trevor Ariza is an expert at securing the bag but should be more accessible to cash-strapped suitors this summer. Next year is his age-34 season, and despite channeling his inner passer while on the Wizards, he shot just 32.2 percent from long range through 43 appearances in Washington.

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum would get Ariza better looks, and he did drop in 44.7 percent of his wide-open deep balls. Aminu is the better defender, and the Blazers' ideal scenario includes having both. But Ariza is an upgrade should they have to choose, if only because he won't regress into an offensive non-factor in the postseason.

Ariza made 42 appearances for the Wizards, averaging 14.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

1 / 3 NEXT