NBA Rumors: 3 Players the Los Angeles Lakers are currently targeting

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 22 // 07 Jun 2019, 17:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Marcus Morris is among the players being linked with a move to the Lakers this summer

The 18-19 season was yet another underwhelming campaign for the Los Angeles Lakers. After an excellent start to the season, LeBron James picked up the most serious injury of his career, and the superstar's absence all but ended the Lakers' hopes of reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

However, the Los Angeles franchise will have close to $40 million in cap space available this summer, and the Lakers are looking to make major moves in the offseason. So, ahead of a busy summer, here are three players that could link up with LeBron for the 19-20 season.

#3 Marcus Morris

Marcus Morris has spent the past two seasons in Boston with the Celtics

Marcus Morris will become an unrestricted free agent later this month, and he is expected to draw interest from a number of teams from around the NBA. The Athletic’s Shams Charania notes that Morris is interested in returning to Boston, but suggests that a move to the Lakers could be possible due to the Celtics having more pressing priorities:

Celtics free agent Marcus Morris will have strong interest as a second-tier free agent, with teams such as the Knicks, Kings, Lakers, Clippers and Bulls expected to be in pursuit, league sources said. League sources say Morris remains open-minded about returning to Boston, which wants to bring Morris back but has several summer priorities such as Kyrie Irving.

During the 18-19 season, Morris averaged 13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. The 29-year-old managed to make an impact as both a starter and a reserve, and he is expected to command a much higher salary than the annual $5 million figure that he has received over the past four seasons.

1 / 3 NEXT