NBA Rumors: 3 Players the New York Knicks are currently targeting

Tristan Elliott 17 // 09 Jun 2019, 22:57 IST

The New York Knicks are hopeful of getting a meeting with Kawhi Leonard this summer

The 18-19 season was another miserable one for the New York Knicks as the team finished with the NBA's worst record.

However, the organization has created enough cap space to sign two players to max-contracts, and the Knicks are set to be among the offseason's major forces.

A host of names have been linked with a move to New York, and here are three players that could be turning out at Madison Square Garden later this year.

#3 Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard has been excellent during the Toronto Raptors' run to the NBA Finals

Following an excellent season with the Toronto Raptors, Kawhi Leonard will be among the summer's most in-demand free agents. Leonard has been strongly linked with both the Clippers and Lakers, although Marc Berman of the NY Post believes that the Knicks are among the contenders to secure the All-Star's signature:

The Knicks do not have all their eggs in one basket as they prepare for free agency. According to NBA sources, Knicks president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry fully expect to get a meeting with Raptors star Kawhi Leonard and at least have a puncher’s chance despite all the Kevin Durant hoopla.

That tandem may not be possible anyway because Leonard’s max contract would be larger than Irving’s. But the Knicks still feel they can be in the ballgame for Leonard, who is two wins away from winning his second NBA championship and equaling Durant’s ring total.

Leonard, though he looks to be playing at less than 100 percent after aggravating his knee in the Eastern Conference Finals against Milwaukee, could be an even better fit than Durant.

During the regular season, Leonard averaged 26.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.

