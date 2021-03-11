NBA Rumors: 3 Reasons why Andre Drummond should prefer LA Lakers over Brooklyn Nets if bought out

As the Cleveland Cavaliers look to find a trade destination for Andre Drummond, most NBA rumors suggest that he'll join the LA Lakers or Brooklyn Nets after a buyout. Even though Drummond is arguably the best big man on the market, his $28.7 million salary will make it difficult for other franchises to pursue a trade.

There's a good chance that the Cavs will be unable to offload Andre Drummond ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Drummond will get waived by the franchise in that scenario, making him a free agent.

LA Lakers or Brooklyn Nets: What's best for Andre Drummond?

The LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are both interested in Andre Drummond. Either franchise will allow the rebounding center to contest for a championship, an opportunity that he might not get later on in his career. But a move to the Purple and Gold would suit Drummond better. Here are three reasons why he should choose the LA Lakers if bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

#1 A bigger spotlight in LA

The Nets have already signed Griffin and Drummond needs the spotlight on him this time

Considering that Marc Gasol has endured a difficult season, the LA Lakers may give Andre Drummond a permanent starting role. That's not guaranteed with the Brooklyn Nets where even Blake Griffin is likely to come off the bench.

Drummond will have to split minutes with DeAndre Jordan and Nicolas Claxton in Brooklyn. One of them has close ties with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving while the other is the franchise's future at the center spot.

Andre Drummond is a free agent in the summer and needs to prove his worth to attract suitors in the offseason. He'll have a greater chance of impressing scouts if he gets more playing time, which is more likely with the LA Lakers.

#2 LA Lakers need him more than the Brooklyn Nets

Drummond needs to change the perception around him

The LA Lakers have a visible hole at the five. They need a big man who can help in rebounding and post defense. Anthony Davis can take care of these duties but the Purple and Gold run the risk of leaking points when he's not on the court. Montrezl Harrell cannot size up against the bulkier centers and Gasol has had an underwhelming season in general.

Andre Drummond to the Lakers?@StephenASmith wants to see it happen for many reasons 😂 pic.twitter.com/5xI1wlkAvH — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 9, 2021

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets now have enough frontcourt players to oscillate between traditional and small ball lineups with ease. Drummond would be a luxury addition to Steve Nash's unit.

Andre Drummond can change the narrative that he doesn't affect winning by filling a need for the LA Lakers and helping them defend their title. He's much likely to be given his due in such a scenario as well. If Drummond joins the Nets and they go on to win the league, he could just be written off as an auxiliary component in that title run.

#3 Andre Drummond can focus on his strengths with the LA Lakers

AD needs some help in rebounding

Andre Drummond is primarily known for his rebounding and post-scoring ability. He can be called in as a rim-protector occasionally but isn't watertight in this aspect. If he slots alongside Anthony Davis, Drummond can focus on attacking the glass while AD can spend his energy going for blocks.

.@ShannonSharpe on the Lakers targeting Andre Drummond & Hassan Whiteside:



"They definitely need to add another big because they haven't adequately replaced what they lost in Dwight & JaVale McGee. Getting one of these guys would be a huge addition and help them repeat." pic.twitter.com/hlWhrkKH9N — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 4, 2021

Drummond will still manage to have an impact by focusing on the things that he's good at. In Brooklyn though, he'll have to try his hand at anything and everything to stand out in the limited playing time that he's likely to get. This could result in him failing to find an appropriate role altogether.

