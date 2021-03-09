NBA Trade Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers reveal asking price for Andre Drummond, unwilling to buy him out immediately

Andre Drummond is expected to make a move soon but the latest NBA trade rumors suggest that the Cleveland Cavaliers aren't too keen on giving him away for nothing. While many contenders are hoping for Drummond to be waived, Cavs GM Koby Altman will probably be looking at a buyout as the last resort.

As per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Cleveland Cavaliers are clear on what they want in exchange for Andre Drummond- a draft pick or a young player. Windhorst mentioned the following on Monday's episode of SportsCenter:

"The Cavs have told teams that have called that they're not giving him away. They said that they've had legitimate offers for him and they are holding out getting a draft pick or another young player for him, most likely a second-round pick. Now a year ago, the Cavs picked him up for a second-round pick and I think that's what they're hoping to trade him for. The reality is, they're gonna hold out hope all the way until 3 o'clock in the afternoon on March 25th. If they don't find a deal for Drummond, then he would likely be bought out. The Cavs are playing hardball in talks right now."

Andre Drummond is owed $28.7 million this season and there are only a few teams who can match that salary to acquire him via trade. But the fact that the Cleveland Cavaliers are willing to wait until the NBA trade deadline comes as a blow for the LA Lakers who are hoping to scoop Drummond up in the buyout market.

NBA Trade Rumors: What's next for Andre Drummond and the Cleveland Cavaliers?

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to extract some value from Andre Drummond and they'll probably have to wait patiently for a deal to materialize. Given the hefty contract that he's on, other buyers will likely bide their time looking for cheaper alternatives.

Even though there's an expectation that Drummond will be bought out, there's a good chance that some franchise might pull out all the stops and go for a trade. If Drummond does get bought out, contenders will be the favorites to acquire his services. That would leave playoff hopefuls such as the Chicago Bulls and the Toronto Raptors – both of whom have been previously reported to be interested in Drummond – in no man's land.

The saga could drag on further but there's no reason for the Cleveland Cavaliers to rush the process and negotiate a buyout with Andre Drummond.

