NBA Rumors: 3 reasons why Chicago Bulls should pursue Derrick Rose

The Chicago Bulls had an underwhelming end to their 2020-21 NBA outing despite going all-in on the trade deadline to acquire Nikola Vucevic from the Orlando Magic.

Vucevic and Bulls' talisman Zach LaVine were expected to lead the Bulls to the postseason, but that did not happen. The Bulls ended the campaign with a 31-41 record (12-16 since Vucevic's team debut). They lacked depth, experience and a better point guard to run their offense.

The duo of Coby White and Tomas Satornansky switched roles at different stages of the campaign, as the Bulls struggled to settle on their starting point guard. NBA rumors linked them with a move for Lonzo Ball on the trade deadline, but a deal didn't materialize.

The Bulls are once again linked with Lonzo Ball in free agency and are also expected to pursue their former MVP Derrick Rose. The Chicago native is an unrestricted free agent this summer.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to talk about the links between Rose and the Chicago Bulls on the Woj and Lowe Show. Here's what he said regarding the same:

“Derrick Rose is another name in Chicago. I don’t think he is necessarily at the top of their priority list, but if he doesn’t return to New York, is there a role for Derrick Rose with the Bulls? I just think there are a lot of contingencies all these teams are working through.”

Derrick Rose rejuvenated himself after getting traded to the New York Knicks mid-mid-season from the Detroit Pistons. He averaged 14.9 points and 4.2 assists per game on 48.7% field goal shooting across 35 appearances for the Knicks.

The 2021 NBA Playoffs, though, saw Derrick Rose's stock rise, as he was certainly the Knicks' best player in that period. He averaged 19.4 points, five assists and four rebounds per game across five outings. Rose also made his first start in the postseason since the 2014-15 campaign. Interestingly, he was playing for the Chicago Bulls at that time.

His numbers are terrific for playoff-contending teams looking to bolster their point guard position this summer. Rose could add tremendous value to any squad, which includes the Bulls.

On that note, here's a look at three reasons why the Chicago Bulls should pursue Derrick Rose in the 2021 NBA Free Agency.

#3 Derrick Rose is a highly efficient sixth man

Derrick Rose

The Chicago Bulls lacked depth last season, especially at the guard position. Zach LaVine and Coby White were the only players to average a minimum of 15 points per game. Meanwhile, none of the Bulls' players managed to make five assists per outing, with LaVine (4.9), White (4.8), Satoransky (4.7) and Thaddeus Young (4.3) the only players coming close to that mark.

The Chicago Bulls need a playmaking guard who can create scoring opportunities for himself. That's where a player like Derrick Rose could come in handy for the team. As per NBA rumors, Tomas Satoransky has been a trade target of multiple teams and could leave the Bulls this off-season.

Rose could be an excellent addition to the Bulls, as he would provide them with much-needed bench depth and production. He played 32 of 35 games for the Knicks off the bench and improved their offense when they struggled to get going offensively.

Derrick Rose could play a similar role with the Chicago Bulls. Having a better productive bench unit is a must for any side, especially for a team like the Chicago Bulls, who are looking to get back into playoff contention. Rose finished third in the Sixth Man of the Year race, which goes to show how big an impact he had on his team.

It would be a lethal backcourt rotation for the Chicago Bulls if they also acquire Lonzo Ball this off-season.

