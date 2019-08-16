NBA Rumors: 3 Teams that could sign Dwight Howard ahead of the 2019-20 NBA season

Dwight Howard is looking for a new team following his trade from the Washington Wizards

Around the turn of the decade, Dwight Howard was widely regarded as one of the most dominant forces in recent NBA history. The Atlanta native was the focal point of a high-flying Orlando Magic team, and by the time he was 23, Howard had already established himself as the best blocker and rebounder in the league.

However, Howard never managed to deliver a first title to the Magic, and a much-hyped move to the Lakers in 2012 lasted just one season. His three-year spell with the Rockets was solid, although Howard has since endured disappointing one-year stints with the Hawks, Hornets, and Wizards.

Injuries restricted Howard to just nine appearances during his time in Washington, and the Memphis Grizzlies are believed to be keen offload the veteran after acquiring him in the deal that sent C.J. Miles to the Wizards. At 33, Howard still has a few years left in the tank, and here we will examine three of his most likely destinations for the forthcoming season.

#3 Orlando Magic

Dwight Howard emerged as one of the biggest stars in the league during his spell in Orlando

Howard is no longer among the NBA's biggest stars, although a return to the Orlando Magic would be a huge story for the upcoming season. While a reunion initially sounds far fetched, Howard has previously stated that he has had conversations with the organization regarding a return, and the Magic will also find themselves in need of a backup center if the team decides to let Mo Bamba leave.

Howard would be able to produce solid numbers from the bench for a Magic team that is eying another playoff push following a successful 18-19 season, and his presence would also get plenty of eyes on one of NBA's smallest markets.

