NBA Rumors: 5 Free agents LA Lakers can target this offseason

The LA Lakers have no time to rest following their championship win in the NBA bubble. The 2020-21 season will commence latest by MLK Day as per NBA rumors and GM Rob Pelinka has a lot of roster spots to fill. The Purple and Gold have five players running out of contracts and five on a player option.

NBA Rumors: 5 Free agents LA Lakers can target to fill roster holes

Several LA Lakers players would want to test the open market after playing on a title-winning team. So the franchise's depth is likely to reduce. At the same time, they won't have significant cap space to work with.

Outside of players that they re-sign, the LA Lakers will largely have the mid-level exception (worth $9.3 million) and bi-annual exception (worth $3.6 million) to work with. On that note, let us look at five free agents whom they can target.

#1 Jordan Clarkson

Probably the most expensive option on this list, Jordan Clarkson would give the LA Lakers a serious boost off the bench. A volume scorer, Clarkson managed 15.6 points on 46.2% shooting for Utah Jazz last season.

👀 @JordanClarksons drops 20 PTS off the bench in his 3rd game as a member of the @utahjazz! #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/EJVljVxTsz — NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2019

There's a good chance that Utah re-signs him, but the lure of returning to the team that drafted him and playing alongside LeBron James is something else. The LA Lakers would probably have to use their entire MLE to sign Clarkson in free agency.

#2 Jeff Teague

With Rajon Rondo drawing more attention this offseason, the LA Lakers could be priced out of retaining him in free agency. They would then need to replace him with a player who can lead the unit when LeBron James is off the court. Jeff Teague is the perfect option for that.

Teague is a playmaking guard with plenty of playoff experience under his belt. He's averaged 5.8 assists per game throughout his 11-year NBA career and is looking to play for a contender. Given his low market, the LA Lakers could acquire Teague for the veteran's minimum.

#3 Paul Millsap

Paul Millsap is one of those players who could never win a championship because he kept running into LeBron James. It happened first with Atlanta Hawks in the East and now with Denver Nuggets in the West. At 35, Millsap doesn't have much time left in his career, and going on a title run with LA Lakers alongside LeBron could be an enticing option.

Millsap could be the forward option off the bench for the Purple and Gold. At 6'7, he could easily slot besides James or Anthony Davis depending on who's on the court. Millsap shot the ball at 43.5% from downtown last season so he could also play as the stretch five if LA Lakers decide to go small.

#4 Tristan Thompson

After spending nine years in Cleveland, Tristan Thompson is a free agent. Not only could he be a direct replacement for Dwight Howard, but he could also play relevant starter minutes for LA Lakers. And considering that LeBron James met him recently, there's a good chance that initial recruitment may have already begun.

Just had a drink with my brother 4ever @RealTristan13!! Missed my G! Love bro!! 🙏🏾❤️👑. — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 30, 2020

Thompson is a conventional center who can't stretch the floor. But he's a double-double threat on every given night who averaged a career-high 12 points and 10.1 rebounds per game last season. He won't be the cheapest option, but the LA Lakers could sign him to a contract worth $6-7 million.

#5 Nerlens Noel

One of the most underrated bigs in the NBA right now, Nerlens Noel's rejuvenation hasn't been noted by many franchises. Noel managed only 7.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game last season for OKC Thunder but that was largely due to the limited minutes he got.

At 6'10, Noel is another option LA Lakers could consider to replace Dwight Howard. He's a solid rim protector who shows some agility in closing out players on the perimeter. He also averaged career-highs in field goal and free throw percentages in 2019-20. At most, the LA Lakers would have to spend their bi-annual exception to sign Noel.

