NBA Rumors: 76ers likely to retain James Harden over trading for Bradley Beal

Heading into the offseason, what will happen with James Harden is one of the biggest questions for the Philadelphia 76ers. After turning down his player option, the All-Star point guard is an unrestritcted free agent.

Dating back to Christmas, there have been countless rumors that James Harden is eyeing a reunion with the Houston Rockets. The latest reporting on the matter was that he is torn on whether to remain in Philly or depart in free agency.

In the past few days, two major players have altered their fate this summer. Fred VanVleet declined his player option for next season, and Bradley Beal could be traded by the Washington Wizards.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During his latest news dump, Jake Fischer reported on what these moves could mean for Philly. Despite players like VanVleet and Beal entering the fray, the Sixers' main focus remains retaining Harden this summer.

"Philadelphia has made it clear the Sixers are focused on re-signing Harden...But Philadelphia, sources said, is not expected to target Fred VanVleet in the event Harden departs via free agency, despite the obvious connection to new Sixers head coach Nick Nurse.

"The Philadelphia 76ers, often floated right behind Boston as a potential Beal suitor, are also not expected to target Beal, league sources told Yahoo Sports, regardless of whether Harden decides to remain with the franchise."

Should the Philadelphia 76ers consider pivoting from James Harden?

Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers have a lot of options this summer, but they should remain focused on keeping James Harden. At the right price, he can still be an important piece for the franchise.

Over the past year and a half, James Harden has proven to be a perfect complement for Joel Embiid. Playing alongisde an elite playmaker has led to the All-Star center winning two scoring titles and taking home league MVP. Given the success they've had, they shouldn't be in a rush to split them up.

Having someone who can facilitate at a high level has done wonders for Philly. Along with what it's done for Embiid, Tyrese Maxey has also emerged as an All-Star-level talent. Even with their lackluster exit from the postseason, the trio has potential to be a real force in the Eastern Conference.

Another reason why the Sixers should remain focused on Harden is because of their recent personnel changes. Following the firing of Doc Rivers, the team has brought in Nick Nurse to be the new head coach. With someone new at the helm, this team might be able to turn a corner and compete for a championship.

Poll : 0 votes