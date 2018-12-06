NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis set to stay with the Pelicans

Anthony Davis may be staying put in New Orleans until at least the summer of 2019

What's the rumor?

Renowned NBA insider Steve Kyler is reporting that Anthony Davis is currently happy in New Orleans, and a much talked about trade to either the Boston Celtics or Los Angeles Lakers is currently not on the cards.

As things stand today both Davis and the Pelicans are not looking for a divorce. In fact, they seem to be pretty unified.

Davis hasn’t even hinted at being unhappy with his situation, according to sources close to the process, but it’s clear that Davis expects the team to make whatever moves necessary to ensure they make the postseason.

In case you didn't know...

Anthony Davis was drafted as the number one pick by the New Orleans Pelicans back in 2012. Last season the Pelicans man averaged 28.8 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. The 25-year-old is also a five-time All-Star, and he is currently under contract for two more seasons (player option for the 20-21 season).

The heart of the matter

Anthony Davis has a close bond with the franchise that drafted him back in 2012, and the player seems as though he would prefer to win with his current team than move on.

Despite this, it is questionable whether the Pelicans can contend during Davis' peak years, due to the team having limited cap space remaining and their recent loss of DeMarcus Cousins.

Ultimately, it looks as though Davis is focused on reaching the playoffs with the Pelicans this season, although a summer trade cannot be ruled out.

