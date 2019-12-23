NBA Rumors: Blake Griffin trade unlikely to happen this season due to Detroit Pistons' struggles

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Dec 23, 2019

Dec 23, 2019 IST SHARE

Blake Griffin has been linked with a trade away from the Pistons

What's the rumor?

After reaching the 2019 playoffs, the Detroit Pistons entered the new season with the belief that they could compete in the East. However, a combination of poor performances and injuries has resulted in the Pistons making an 11-19 start to the season, and the likes of Blake Griffin have been linked with an exit. However, according to Rod Beard of The Detroit News, Griffin is unlikely to leave this season due to his expensive contract and injury history:

Griffin’s contract has two more years and $75 million — equally yoked with his injury history — making him highly unlikely to trade before the Feb. 6 deadline, unless team owner Tom Gores is willing to part with his stars for fractions of their value, simply to remake the roster.

In case you didn't know...

Griffin spent his first seven and a half seasons in the league with the Los Angeles Clippers, before being traded to the Pistons in January 2018. During his first full season with the team, Griffin played 75 times, averaging 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game - earning his first All-Star call-up since 2015.

However, Griffin has been restricted to 15 appearances so far this season due to injuries and is averaging just 16.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The 30-year-old also still has two-and-a-half years left on the $173 million contract extension he signed with the Clippers during the 2017 offseason.

The heart of the matter

Detroit's attempt to build a contending team around Griffin and Andre Drummond hasn't worked out as planned, and it appears that the front office is eager to hit the reset button. However, Griffin's poor form will make it difficult for the Pistons to find a team to take on his huge contract, and the six-time All-Star will be forced to see out the season in Detroit.

What's next?

The Pistons will be looking to avoid a fifth consecutive defeat on Monday night as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Also read: Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons Match Preview and Predictions - 23rd December