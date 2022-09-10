NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics not interested in 10x All-Star contrary to multiple reports 

NBA rumors suggest the Boston Celtics aren't interested in Carmelo Anthony. Several reports had stated that the Celtics could look to add the veteran forward to their ranks following Danilo Gallinari's ACL injury.

However, in his most recent report, MassLive.com's Brian Robb shut down the Anthony to Celtics rumors.

Boston has lost Danilo Gallinari to an ACL tear, likely for the season.



(via bostonglobe.com/2022/09/03/spo…) The Celtics are interested in signing Carmelo Anthony, and there's reported 'traction' on the two sides joining forces.Boston has lost Danilo Gallinari to an ACL tear, likely for the season.

Here's what Robb wrote:

“The Carmelo Anthony buzz was a hot topic this week after the rumors started swirling about the Celtics’ interest in him last week,” Robb wrote. “However, multiple league sources tell MassLive that the Celtics are not expected to have interest in bringing in the veteran for a signing ahead of training camp.

"That’s not to say the team is done shaping the roster ahead of the preseason but Anthony isn’t a priority at this point at names that could be brought in. Boston likes a lot of their internal replacement options from what I’ve heard and want to give those names the first crack at minutes.”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Boston Celtics have no interest in Carmelo Anthony lakersdaily.com/report-boston-… Report: Boston Celtics have no interest in Carmelo Anthony lakersdaily.com/report-boston-…

The Celtics may have to rely on rotating in the power forward and center positions between Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Grant Williams and Robert Williams if they don't sign a replacement for Gallinari. The latter could miss the entire season.

They were efficient enough to help the Celtics win at a high level. However, having depth is always a better option.

Boston also had Daniel Theis on their team to cover for frontcourt minutes if any of the main players miss playing time due to injuries. The Celtics may, hence, have to consider finding a replacement.

Carmelo Anthony is the best option for Boston Celtics in free agency

The Boston Celtics may not have many options to replace Danilo Gallinari. With Carmelo Anthony out of the picture for the moment, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge are among veteran free agents who are still available this summer.

However, Griffin seems way past his prime. His numbers dipped across the board last season with the Brooklyn Nets. He was out of the rotation for a significant period. His offensive threat is limited, and he hasn't been that impactful on the other side of the ball, either.

Meanwhile, Aldridge was a solid presence on the offensive end of the floor. He averaged 12.9 points per contest, shooting 55% from the floor. Aldridge also averaged a block per game, but his availability remains a question as he only played 47 games last season.

Carmelo Anthony is an ideal signing for the Boston Celtics considering his offensive output and durability. The potential future Hall of Famer still has a lot left in the tank.

Anthony, 38, has rejuvenated his career with the Portland Trail Blazers and LA Lakers over the last three years. He has adapted brilliantly to his limited role as a bench scorer and spot-up shooter.

Dan Greenberg @StoolGreenie New Blog: Jayson Tatum Makes It Pretty Clear He Wants The Celtics To Sign Carmelo Anthony So It's Time For Brad Stevens To Give Him Carmelo Anthony barstoolsports.com/blog/3432150/j… New Blog: Jayson Tatum Makes It Pretty Clear He Wants The Celtics To Sign Carmelo Anthony So It's Time For Brad Stevens To Give Him Carmelo Anthony barstoolsports.com/blog/3432150/j… https://t.co/oGEEbszHrK

Melo has averaged roughly 13.5 points per game, shooting around 38% from the three-point range over the last two seasons as a bench player. The most impressive part about him has been his availability since coming back to the league in 2019.

Carmelo Anthony has played in 196 out of 214 games over the last three seasons. Considering his age, it is a remarkable achievement and a testament to his ability as an invaluable presence on a contending roster like the Boston Celtics.

Edited by S Chowdhury