NBA Rumors: Brandon Miller expected to be picked No. 2 over Scoot Henderson in 2023 draft

Entering the season, this year's NBA draft class was viewed as a two-man race. Victor Wembanyama has been locked in as the top prospect for some time due to his freakish length and overall skillset. Scoot Henderson was seen as the No. 2 prospect after spending the past two years with the G League Ignite.

However, Brandon Miller emerged on the scene this season and made a strong case for why he is right in the mix with these two. The Alabama freshman averaged 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists this year. He also connected on 38.4% of his 3-point attempts while launching 7.5 per game.

His strong play has opened the door for him to climb into the conversation for the top two picks, with recent rumors indicating he may leap over Scoot Henderson and be selected with the second pick.

DEVELOPING: ESPN now expects Alabama's Brandon Miller to be picked No. 2, over Scoot Henderson.

Should Brandon Miller be drafted second?

Standing 6-foot-9 with impressive shot creation ability and being able to match up with the opponents' top options, there is a lot to like about Brandon Miller. He fits the ideal style of player that is built to succeed in the modern NBA and has been compared to NBA stars such as Paul George.

However, he has some concerns as well. Miller was involved in an off-court incident earlier this year in which his teammate was arrested and charged with capital murder. Miller was never charged or disciplined by the school, but some have questioned his character due to his connection.

Miller also struggled greatly in the NCAA Tournament. Despite many expecting Alabama to have the inside track to win the national championship, the Crimson Tide were eliminated by San Diego State in the Sweet 16. Miller finished with just nine points in the matchup, shooting 3-for-19, including 1-for-10 on 3-point attempts.

It is also difficult to compare how he stacks up against Scoot Henderson due to the different paths to the NBA that each has taken. Henderson elected to take the G League route and has impressed with his eye-popping athleticism and finishing ability. However, some were underwhelmed by the growth of the 6-foot-2 guard in his second season in the G League.

It should also be noted that the NBA draft lottery is not until May 16, so the seeding is yet to be decided. It is entirely possible that teams are split on which prospect should be ranked higher. The needs of the team which lands the No. 2 pick should dictate which player is chosen.

There is sure to be plenty more discussion on this as the combine and NBA draft inch closer but both players have bright futures in the league.

