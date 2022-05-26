NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets unwilling to give former NBA champion a long-term extension due to his unpredictable injury history

The Brooklyn Nets came into the 2021-22 NBA season with one of the most impressive rosters in the league. It seemed as if it was only a matter of time before the talented squad earned a spot in the NBA Finals. Unfortunately for the Nets, the season quickly turned into a nightmare.

After numerous injuries to key players, including superstar Kevin Durant, Brooklyn found themselves spiraling down the standings in the Eastern Conference. The most notable development throughout the year was the buzz surrounding superstar point guard Kyrie Irving.

After initially refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, Irving was unable to play in any Brooklyn Nets home games due to state laws. Irving eventually returned to the team in a limited capacity. However, further tensions within the locker room led to the eventual trade of teammate James Harden.

It's safe to say that it was a rollercoaster of a season for Kyrie Irving and the Nets. After the team battled their way to earn a spot in the playoffs, Brooklyn was swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.

Heading into this summer, Irving is expected to have a player option of just north of $36.5 million. While many expected Irving and the Brooklyn Nets to work out an extension, a recent rumor has suggested that the Nets are reportedly unwilling to give him a long-term deal.

"The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly ‘unwilling’ to give Kyrie Irving a long-term extension due to his personal decision to not get vaccinated and unpredictable injury history..."

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly ‘unwilling’ to give Kyrie Irving a long-term extension due to his personal decision to not get vaccinated and unpredictable injury history, per @Krisplashed The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly ‘unwilling’ to give Kyrie Irving a long-term extension due to his personal decision to not get vaccinated and unpredictable injury history, per @Krisplashed https://t.co/zsDNLjT1qL

An uncertain offseason for the Brooklyn Nets and star guard Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn star guard Kyrie Irving.

The NBA offseason has always been a popular time of year for rumors and speculation around the league. While there will be plenty of buzz in the coming months, the situation involving Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets is sure to draw attention.

Although Irving has been one of the top players at his position throughout recent years, the storylines off the court have continued to add up. While the Nets have had one of the most impressive rosters on paper over the last couple of years, it seems as if things have continuously trended in the wrong direction.

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN



nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… @Krisplashed reports the Nets are now outright unwilling to give Kyrie Irving a longterm extension. .@Krisplashed reports the Nets are now outright unwilling to give Kyrie Irving a longterm extension. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…

Brooklyn traded for disgruntled star Ben Simmons at the NBA's Trade Deadline last year, but has yet to make his debut for the team. If Brooklyn is adamant about not extending Kyrie, he could become a candidate to be on the move.

Edited by Adam Dickson