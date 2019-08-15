NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony could be set to join Brooklyn Nets after working out with the roster

Carmelo Anthony is working out with several Brooklyn players

What's the rumor?

Despite recent rumors of his impending retirement, Carmelo Anthony revealed earlier this month that he was willing to take on any role to further his NBA career.

Up until this point, the 10-time All-Star has received no concrete offers for the upcoming 2019-20 season, although Ian Begley and Anthony Puccio of SNY are reporting that Melo is working out with several Brooklyn Nets players:

Carmelo Anthony has been participating in informal team workouts and scrimmages with Brooklyn Nets players in Los Angeles recently, per SNY sources. If they were interested in signing Anthony, the Nets would need to waive a player to sign the 35-year-old to a traditional NBA deal.

In case you didn't know...

Anthony has enjoyed an illustrious career since entering the league with the Denver Nuggets back in 2003. He became a regular All-Star during his eight seasons in Denver, and by the time he completed a blockbuster trade to the New York Knicks in 2011, Anthony was among the best players on the planet.

Yet, Melo could never guide New York to the NBA Finals, and the Knicks' turbulent 16-17 season proved to be his last with the franchise. The 35-year-old has since played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets, although both spells were considered failures, and Melo played just 10 times in Houston.

The heart of the matter

Anthony is no longer in his prime, although he could offer Brooklyn both production from the bench and experience in the locker room.

With Kevin Durant set to miss the entire season, Anthony's playoff pedigree should not be understated, and the veteran is believed to be close to Kyrie Irving after spending time together with Team USA.

Ultimately, the positives outweigh the bad, and the Nets should be open to offering the former All-Star a one-year deal.

What's next?

The Nets will open their much anticipated 2019-20 season at home to the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 23.