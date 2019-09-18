NBA Free Agency: Carmelo Anthony still wanted by the Brooklyn Nets roster

Tristan Elliott

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers

What's the rumor?

Carmelo Anthony has not played since November, and the 10-time All-Star has still yet to find a new team ahead of the 2019-20 NBA season. Nevertheless, Anthony has been linked with the Brooklyn Nets over the past few weeks, and Ian Begley of SNY is reporting that the Brooklyn roster is pushing for the organization to sign the veteran:

The Nets open training camp in ten days and several Brooklyn players remain fully in favor of the club signing free agent Carmelo Anthony, per SNY sources. The Nets can also add Anthony on a training camp deal at any point in order for him to participate in camp and preseason games. Brooklyn has 17 players under contract at the moment.

In case you didn't know...

Anthony is widely regarded as one of the best offensive forces in NBA history, although the former Knicks star has struggled to adapt his game to the modern NBA.

Following notable spells with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks, Anthony moved to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017. However, the former All-Star endured the worst phase of his career and was traded to the Atlanta Hawks after less than a year.

After being waived by the Hawks, Melo headed to Houston on a minimum deal, although the Rockets told him to find a new team after just 10 appearances.

The heart of the matter

Anthony's future is on the line after spending almost a year away from the NBA. The Nets though would provide him with a perfect platform to return. In Brooklyn, Melo would be able to contend for a championship alongside Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, and the New York native should be able to make a significant scoring impact from the bench.

What's next?

The Nets will start the 2019-20 season by hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves before taking on the New York Knicks.