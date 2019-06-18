NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony joining the Los Angeles Lakers is 'very possible'

Will Carmelo Anthony link up with LeBron James in Los Angeles?

What's the rumor?

The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed upon a blockbuster deal to sign Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans, while further reports have stated the L.A. franchise will pursue a second All-Star such as Jimmy Butler or Kemba Walker.

Due to this, the Lakers are facing a scenario in which they need to fill out their remaining roster with minimum deals, and Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders believes that the team will explore the possibility of signing Carmelo Anthony.

In case you didn't know...

Anthony is a 10-time All-Star, although he has been without a team since leaving the Rockets back in November. Melo's spell in Houston lasted just 10 games, with Mike D'Antoni deeming the veteran as a defensive liability.

Following his departure from the Rockets, Anthony was linked with a host of NBA teams, although a potential move to the Lakers fell apart due to the team's inability to contend for a playoff spot.

The heart of the matter

Anthony is now 35 and has spent considerable time away from the league. However, individuals that can make an impact on minimum salaries are tough to find in the NBA, and Anthony will be motivated at the prospect of chasing a first NBA championship with his longtime friend, LeBron James. Ultimately, a deal represents little risk to the Lakers, and Melo should be able to make a positive impact from the reserve unit.

What's next?

NBA teams can contact free agents and their agents beginning on June 29 at 6 p.m. The official free agency window opens on June 30, although contracts can't be officially signed until July 6.

