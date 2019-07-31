NBA Rumours: Carmelo Anthony remains desperate to resume his NBA career

Carmelo Anthony has been continually linked to the Los Angeles Lakers

What's the rumour?

Carmelo Anthony remains on the search for a new team ahead of the 19/20 season and despite retirement rumours, NBA trainer Chris Brickley told 'The Breakfast Club' that Melo is still desperate to enjoy a final season in the league:

"I think that's what's going on with Melo right now. He's easily better with 60 percent, 70 percent of NBA players walking around.

Melo just wants to have a final farewell season, do what D-Wade did. Do the jersey swap. He had a great career, he's a Hall of Famer."

In case you didn't know...

Anthony is one of the most talented players of his generation and the 10-time All-Star has enjoyed successful spells with both the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks. However, since departing New York two years ago, Anthony's stock has drastically plummeted and many believe the veteran's play style is no longer suited to the modern NBA.

The heart of the matter

Melo's most recent stint with the Houston Rockets lasted just 10 games and the former All-Star has not played a competitive game since last November. At 35, time is ticking on his career although Anthony is now believed to be open to coming off the bench.

Due to his willingness to take a back seat, Anthony could still find himself on an NBA roster this season and the Lakers continue to be mentioned as a potential destination. However, Melo may have to wait until the new season progresses for the right opportunity to arise. Ultimately, there are no assurances that he'll be able to rebuild his damaged reputation.

What's next?

Anthony will continue to work out privately ahead of his potential NBA return. As an unrestricted free agent, teams have no upcoming cut-off date to sign the veteran.