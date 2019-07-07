NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony's move to the Los Angeles Lakers still possible

Carmelo Anthony could still link up with LeBron James in Los Angeles Lakers

What's the rumor?

After failing to land Kawhi Leonard, the Los Angeles Lakers have quickly moved to fill out their roster. Notable free agents such as Danny Green and DeMarcus Cousins have been added and they have also brought back Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and JaVale McGee.

Carmelo Anthony is another notable name who has been linked with a move to Los Angeles, and Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders is reporting that the veteran is still likely to link up with LeBron James.

In case you didn't know...

Anthony is a 10-time All-Star and is widely regarded as one of the most dominant offensive forces in recent NBA history. However, following more than a decade of success with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks, Anthony's stock has plummeted over the past 24 months.

During the 17-18 season, Melo endured the worst individual campaign of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and his subsequent attempt to link up with James Harden and Chris Paul in Houston lasted just 10 games.

The veteran almost joined the Lakers at the beginning of 2019, although the move was scraped after Los Angeles fell out of playoff contention.

The heart of the matter

The Lakers have plenty of depth following a flurry of acquisitions, but LeBron is known to be a huge fan of his close friend. Due to this, Anthony could still find a role in the Lakers rotation, and the 35-year-old will be motivated by the prospect of competing for a first ring.

What's next?

Anthony could arrive as early as next week as the Lakers look to finalize their roster in time for summer training camp. No further big-name additions are expected, although the Lakers may look to bring in some younger talent onto an aging roster.